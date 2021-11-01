Amazon, the delivery of the courier is in red light: a woman comes out of her van, fired – VIDEO

A woman coming out in skimpy clothes from the back of a delivery van from Amazon Prime. It is the scene immortalized in this video that went viral in the last few hours: the scene actually happened in July of 2019 in Florida, in the United States, but has only now risen to prominence because a user has posted the video on TikTok in recent days collecting more than 11 million views. In the images you can see the courier’s van parked on the street and, at a certain point, the tailgate opens and a woman in a black slip and flip-flops gets off: needless to say, irony is spreading on the Net, with many who they joke about delivery to “red lights”.

Needless to say, the case has caused such an uproar that, as you know Fox News, Amazon has announced that it has fired the delivery boy in question because his behavior did not meet “the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers. Allow unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon’s policy and the driver no longer delivers packages to customers “.