Amazon, the delivery of the red light courier: a woman gets out of the van, fired

02-11-2021
The offending sequence dates back to 2019, but was shared on TikTok just a week ago, quickly achieving over 11 million views.An Amazon courier was fired in Florida after posting a video showing a woman, only covered. from a skimpy dress sneaking out of the rear door of her Amazon truck. To reveal to Fox News the news of the driver’s firing, whose identity remains unknown, was a spokesperson for the multinational, clarifying that the employee’s behavior it did not reflect “the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers”.

