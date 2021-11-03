Amazon, the delivery of the red light courier: a woman gets out of the van, fired















chronicle

02-11-2021

2577

The offending sequence dates back to 2019, but was shared on TikTok just a week ago, quickly achieving over 11 million views.An Amazon courier was fired in Florida after posting a video showing a woman, only covered. from a skimpy dress sneaking out of the rear door of her Amazon truck. To reveal to Fox News the news of the driver’s firing, whose identity remains unknown, was a spokesperson for the multinational, clarifying that the employee’s behavior it did not reflect “the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers”.

The offending sequence dates back to 2019, but was shared on TikTok just a week ago, quickly realizing over 11 million views.

An Amazon courier was fired in Florida after a video was posted showing a woman, covered only in a skimpy dress, sneaking out of the back door of her Amazon truck.

A spokeswoman for the multinational revealed to Fox News the news of the dismissal of the driver, whose identity is still unknown, clarifying that the employee’s behavior did not reflect “the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and theirs. drivers “.

The offending sequence dates back to 2019, but was shared on TikTok just a week ago, quickly achieving over 11 million views.An Amazon courier was fired in Florida after posting a video showing a woman, only covered. from a skimpy dress sneaking out of the rear door of her Amazon truck. To reveal to Fox News the news of the driver’s firing, whose identity remains unknown, was a spokesperson for the multinational, clarifying that the employee’s behavior it did not reflect “the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers”.