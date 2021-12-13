Amazon, the super discounts on AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are back

The super promotions on AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. The two models of the wireless earphones of the Cupertino giant, in fact, can be purchased at a very attractive price.

Discounts below:

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021): 189 Euro (279 Euro)

with MagSafe charging case (2021): 189 Euro (279 Euro) Apple AirPods (3rd generation): 179.90 Euro (199 Euro)

As for the AirPods 3, delivery is guaranteed before Christmas and if you place your order within the next 3 hours and 13 minutes from the time we are writing the arrival at home is scheduled for Tuesday 14 December 2021.

At the level of estimates for the AirPods Pro, which let’s remember they are equipped with MagSafe charging cases, however, the situation is different and the delivery is estimated between 23 and 28 December next, which is why it may not be a good choice if you intends to make a Christmas present. In this case, however, it is also possible to choose payment in five Amazon monthly installments of € 37.80 per month, at zero interest and zero interest.

Amazon also allows returns to be made according to the extended deadlines in effect during the holiday period: returns are guaranteed until January 31, 2022.