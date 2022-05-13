Amazon throws the price of AirPods 3 and you have to take advantage of it

Share

The AirPods 3 are now on sale at Amazon and their price drops by 20%, don’t miss out on this opportunity.

The AirPods 3 are on sale right now on Amazon and you can save up to 10% compared to its official price. Apple’s latest wireless headphones can now be yours for less than you think. With their new design similar to that of the AirPods Pro and some similar functions, they are a very interesting alternative.

The official price of the AirPods 3 in an Apple Store, and on Amazon when they are not on sale, is 199 euros. But if you hurry you can get them for only 179 euros. A more than interesting offer in one of the best wireless headphones of the moment.

AirPods 3 Specifications

The AirPods 3 are the latest Apple model, with a new design and loaded with technology. They have many features that come directly from the AirPods Pro but without the tips, something that many users prefer. These are the main specifications:

Up to 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

Bluetooth 5.0.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in what you hear.

Adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to your ears.

New design with anatomical fit.

Pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls and much more.

Resistance to water and sweat.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to the new Apple H1 chip.

Easy setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

They charge quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless or MagSafe charging.

The charging case gives you multiple charges and over 30 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

If you want some AirPods, I would not pass up this offer on the AirPods 3, They have rarely been so cheap on Amazon and they are well worth it. High-tech headphones, perfect for Apple users and now on sale.

