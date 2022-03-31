Amazon throws the price of the iPad mini in this offer

The iPad mini is great and now it can be yours for very little if you take advantage of this offer.

One of the most recommended iPad of the moment is on sale on Amazon and you have to take advantage of it. The ipad mini is virtually one of a kind and now it can be yours with a 40 euro discount. It is a very practical iPad, especially in mobility since it fits almost anywhere and takes up very little space.

The iPad mini starts at a price of 549 euros, but if you choose the new Star White color you can take it for only 509 euros on Amazon. A 7% discount that you can take advantage of to buy an accessory such as a cover or the Apple Pencil itself.

Know more: iPadmini

The iPad mini may seem like a special iPad for a very specific type of user. But it really is great for anyone who won’t be using a keyboard with the iPad, although technically it is possible with a bluetooth keyboard. The screen is big enough to play games or watch series and you have thousands of adapted apps.

iPad Air Specifications

The iPad mini has great specs, with a great processor and a great design. It is perfect both to work with it and to play or watch series. Plus, it will stay up-to-date for years to come thanks to Apple’s guaranteed software updates.

Premium aluminum design.

8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and wide color gamut (P3)

A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.

64 GB of internal storage.

Touch ID on the lock button to securely identify yourself and use Apple Pay.

12 Mpx rear camera and 12 Mpx FaceTimeHD front camera with Center Framing.

Available in Star White, Space Grey, Pink and Mauve.

Wide stereo sound.

Wi-Fi networks 802.11ax (6th generation)

Up to 10 hours of autonomy.

USB-C connector to charge iPad and connect accessories.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) compatibility

By At this price, the iPad mini is one of the best tablets you can buy. A great design, an incredibly powerful processor, Touch ID, iPadOS and everything that makes iPad the best tablet on the market.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!