Amazon throws the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max (only in these two colors)

Share

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is heavily discounted on Amazon if you choose one of these two colors.

If you want to get with The best discounted Apple iPhone you have to take advantage of this Amazon offer. Right now the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a very good discount in the most important store in the world, yes, you must choose one of the only two colors that are on sale.

Right now you can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Palta and Gold colors only 1,184 euros on Amazon. A very interesting reduction compared to the 1,259 euros that the device officially costs. At the moment we have both devices in stock, but it is something that could change at any time. Therefore, if you really want it, we advise you to get hold of it as soon as possible.

See on Amazon.es: iPhone 13 Pro Max

Don’t let it go and get it iPhone 13 Pro Max on Amazon at a great price. An offer that reduces its price considerably and that allows you to get the best iPhone at the cheapest time.

Specifications iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best iPhone Apple has, There’s no doubt. Identical in specs to the iPhone 13 Pro, but with much longer battery life and a larger screen. These are its main specifications:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

A15 Bionic chip.

Three 12 Mpx cameras, telephoto, wide angle and ultra wide angle, LiDAR scanner, x6 optical zoom range and macro photography.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in videos.

Photo Styles, ProRAW, ProRes, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

Battery up to 28 hours of video playback on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 with new features that get more out of iPhone.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!