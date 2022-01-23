Amazon to workers: “Parking only in reverse” – Auto World

Amazon intervenes with straight leg on the way to park of its employees of the Venetian branch of Castelguglielmo, in the province of Rovigo. And it does so by imposing on them an obligation: to park their car in reverse, there is no other choice for the 1,200 people employed at that headquarters of the US multinational. Amazon justifies this stance in the name of safety: according to the company, by parking in this way it is possible to avoid a series of road accidents that would instead occur when parking facing forward.

“At Amazon, the health and safety of workers they are our priority – explains the company in a note reported by Il Corriere della Sera – The introduction of the safety standard relating to the method of parking in reverse allows us to prevent any accidents due to the visibility of any obstacles or passing pedestrians. Our safety culture permeates everything we do throughout the company ”. According to Amazon, there is no doubt therefore: it is better for employees to maneuver in reverse when they arrive, awake and focused, rather than returning, after the shift and therefore tired and fatigued. At the moment it does not seem that employees have reacted in any way to this new provision: a choice, or rather an obligation, which from now on they will no longer be able to escape.