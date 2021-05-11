Amazon TV Series Trailer with Anne Hathaway

Written by: Maria Anna Cappelleri – Publication date: May 11, 2021

“Seven stories, one deep connection”.

Thus reads the trailer just released by Prime Video of his new Solos project, which will debut on the streaming platform next May 21st.

Designed by David Weil (the same mind behind Hunters), Solos is a seven-episode anthology miniseries, which sets itself the ambitious goal of explore the deep, wonderful and poignant meaning of being human.

To do this, he uses an exceptional cast to say the least: TOnne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren they are certainly names that need no introduction. But then they will also be Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) Constance Wu, Nicole Behaie And Dan Stevens (Legion). But other characters known to the world of TV series gravitate around Solos: for example, the episode starring Anne Hathaway is shot by none other than the protagonist of Scrubs, Zach Braff.

Each of them is the protagonist of the different stories, set in an uncertain future in which they will experience adventures that will allow them to understand that just when we feel most alone, we are all connected through human experience.

“We all feel lonely in different ways. Feeling lonely, however, we are somehow all together”: Morgan Freeman say these words in the trailer that you can see below and that we are sure will catch you right away.

Source: Comic Book