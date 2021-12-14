Amazon unveils the best-selling electronics products in Italy in 2021 – Nerd4.life

Amazon.co.uk revealed what the best-selling electronics products in Italy in 2021. Consumers in the Bel Paese particularly appreciate smart home products, inear headphones and even Amazon products such as Fire Sticks.

Specifically, Amazon.it explains that among the best-selling products of 2021 in Italy There are:

Fire TV Stick (in both lite and full optional versions)

Echo Dot (3rd and 4th generation)

AirPod headphones

Samsung stereo headphones in ear

TP-Link Smart Plug WiFi Smart Socket

Italian consumers have focused heavily on Fire TV Stick, the Amazon product that allows you to make your television smart, thus having access to applications such as Netflix and Dazn. As reported, both base and top-tier models have been sold, such as the following Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon has also been able to sell good quantities of Echo Dot, precisely of the third and fourth generation. These are smart speakers that allow you to use Alexa voice assistance and set alarms, reminders and listen to music, radio and audio books. Currently you can find on Amazon a 4th gen Echo Dot, priced at € 39.99: this is a standard discount, mind you, the lowest price to date was € 24.99.

As regards the headphones inear, to be successful are above all the AirPods and Samsung stereo headphones. We are talking about two very different products in terms of price ranges, as you can see.

Amazon’s audience also bought the Smart socket TP-Link WiFi, compatible with Alexa and Google Home, perhaps to be used together with Echo Dot.

Tell us, did you buy these products during 2021?