Amazon updates Alexa: she had challenged a little girl to insert a coin into an electrical outlet
Smith Collection via Getty Images
Amazon had to update the software of its voice assistant, Alexa, because it allegedly “challenged” a 10-year-old girl to touch the poles of a half-inserted power plug with a coin. The suggestion came after the little girl asked Alexa for a “challenge to do”. “Insert a phone charger about halfway into a wall socket, then touch the exposed poles with a coin,” the artificial intelligence said, according to reports from the BBC. The fact would have happened in the state of New York, in the USA. Amazon said it had ‘corrected’ the error as soon as the company became aware of the incident. “Customer trust is at the heart of everything we do, and Alexa is designed to deliver accurate, relevant and useful information to customers,” Amazon said in a statement to the BBC.
The girl’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, recounted the incident on Twitter, writing: “We were doing some physical challenges, following a teacher. [di educazione fisica] on Youtube. It was bad weather outside. The little girl, however, wanted to make another challenge “. And she asked Echo, who suggested she take part in a challenge she had “found on the web”.
The activity, known as “The Penny Challenge”, is quite popular and started circulating on TikTok and social media about a year ago. Many metals conduct electricity, and plugging them into live electrical outlets can cause electric shock, fire and other damage. This challenge found on the internet was the response of Alexa, who uses the Bing engine for her searches. The presence of the mother, however, prevented the child from accepting the challenge.