Amazon updates Fire TV with Smart Home Dashboard and new features

Amazon is updating its Fire TV product line with new features, including the Smart Home Dashboard: a system for allowing users to watch and manage smart devices connected to Alexa directly from their TV. The update is in the rollout phase for users who own a Fire TV product in the USA and Canada, and allows you to quickly and easily manage every smart product that is part of the home automation system.

Smart Home Dashboard on Fire TV and Omni TV

Access the Smart Home Dashboard it’s simple, just ask Amazon Alexa directly with the voice control of the Fire TV remote control or through one of the excellent smart speakers of the line Amazon Echo – who have also received a juicy news, but we will come back to this in a very short time. The dashboard is divided into sections: Lights (lights), Plugs (taken), Switches (switches), Cameras (surveillance devices) e Smart Home.

The interface is also partially accessible by pressing the Alexa button on the remote control – in this case they come display a series of shortcuts to access the dashboard sections, news, weather, and the video library. The latter feature will be gradually released for all Fire TV models and the latest addition to Amazon, namely the Amazon Omni Series and Amazon Fire TV 4-Series smart TV series.

Alexa Home Theater for Amazon Echo speakers

In addition to the new dashboard for controlling smart devices, the update brings Alexa Home Theater: this feature is reserved for Amazon’s smart TVs, as well as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max – which we highly recommend purchasing, just look at our review to understand why.

The update allows you to connect speakers such as Amazon Echo and use them as if they were a home theater system, and not only for watching content but also to play your favorite games on the Xbox X or PlayStation 5 console, or why not, even on Google Stadia. However, the company notes that owners of a Fire TV Stick 4K Max will have to connect the device to a HDMI eARC input so that Alexa Home Theater can be used.

AirPlay 2, HomeKit and Zoom support

Last, but not least, added functionality to Amazon’s Omni and 4-Series TVs is support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With the update it will therefore be possible to extend the vision of content from Apple devices to smart TVs, as well as control them from the Home app. Unfortunately, for the Fire TV series, integration with AirPlay still seems to be a distant mirage: a real lack that forces users to use third-party applications such as AirScreen, available for free on the application store, to emulate AirPlay functionality.

Those who hoped to be able to use their Amazon TV for business meetings via Zoom will have to wait a little longer. In the coming weeks, an update will allow you to plug a 720p / 1080p webcam into the dedicated USB port and participate in video conferences on the Zoom app via the generous screen of Amazon’s smart TV.

