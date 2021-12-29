Amazon updates the software – Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

The voice assistant had proposed the Penny Challenge to a 10-year-old English girl

“Alexa, ask me a challenge.” Thus began a strange story that involved Amazon’s voice assistant and a ten-year-old English girl. To entertain herself, the little girl had asked Alexa to offer her a «challenge», a challenge indeed, and the somewhat robotic voice had one already ready. He had suggested that she insert a smartphone charger halfway into the electrical outlet and then touch the exposed poles with a coin.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 – Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

“We were facing physical challenges proposed by a physical education teacher on YouTube,” explains the child’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, who recounted the incident on Twitter, “And she just wanted another one.” That’s where their Echo connected speaker, one of the Alexa compatible devices, proposes a challenge he had “found on the web”. It is in fact the so-called Penny Challenge spread by TikTok and other social networks about a year ago. A game that can become dangerous since, in addition to the shock, it can cause short circuits and even fires.

Livdahl, however, intervened promptly. It was there and, according to Bbc

, he yelled “No, Alexa, no!” even though her daughter, she adds, is too smart to do such a nonsense. Meanwhile the Penny Challenge has already been canceled by Alexa. Amazon said it has updated its artificial intelligence to prevent it from proposing similar challenges in the future.