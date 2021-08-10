Amazon Video, Camila Cabello will be Cinderella in the streaming musical

Amazon Video, Camila Cabello will play the role of Cinderella in the musical by the Prime service of the streaming platform.

The web giant released a few days ago the official trailer for Cinderella, the musical directed by Kay Cannon that will star musical star Camila Cabello.

This is the debut of the pop star on the big screen, the film stands as a remake and reinterpretation of the famous most famous phrase in the world, Cinderella created by the hands of Charles Perrault.

The cast of the musical sees names worthy of note, such as Idina Menzel, plays the role of stepmother Vivian, Nicholas Galitzine will be Prince Charming, Billy Porter will be the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan instead will be King Rowan.

The cast will include R&B queen Missy Elliot, Fra Free and James Corden, who also served as producer. The soundtrack is composed of unreleased songs, which were released by pop star Camila Cabello.

There will also be songs produced by Billy Porter and famous hits such as “Single Ladies” by Beyoncè, Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics and Good Times by Chic. September 3, 2021 will be the release date of the Cinderella-themed musical, available in all languages on the streaming platform.

Camila Cabello is one of the singers who have had more success in recent years, of Cuban and Mexican origin, has managed to emerge from the American version of X Factor.

Born in Cojimar, on March 3, 1997, a Cuban village not far from Havana, she is the daughter of a Mexican who moved to Cuba, and then spent the first part of her childhood between Havana and Mexico City.

At the age of 5 he moved permanently to Miami, his musical talent manifested itself from the early years, he abandoned his studies and then graduated following his success.

In 2012 she participated in the auditions of X Factor USA, she was eliminated in the category of solo singers, and then she was subsequently invited to participate in the show with the 5 girls who will give life to the musical group “Fifth Harmony”.