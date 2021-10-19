Amazon Video, Jack Ryan returns with season 4 in streaming

Amazon Video, the series had ended with the third season, but the streaming giant has decided to renew the series for a fourth season.

Michael Pena is unique to the case of John Krasinski, the season 4 renewal based on the character of Jack Ryan, created by Tom Clancy, will have a new development in the fourth season.

Michael Pena starred in Narcos: Mexico, Fantasy Island and Ant-Man, joined the cast, his role is still unknown, the series wrapped production on its third season recently, but no release date has yet been set for season 4.

The second season of the TV series based on Tom Clancy’s books was released in streaming during October 2019, in the third season Jack is engaged in an escape against time, he will be involved in an international conspiracy.

He will be sought after by the CIA and an international criminal organization, he will be forced into hiding crossing all of Europe to try to stay safe, avoiding a world conflict.

In the third season of the series we also find Wendell Pierce again in the role of James Greer and Michael Kelly in the role of Mike November.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse are the executive producers regarding the release of the series for the streaming platform.

