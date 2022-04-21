Amazon Web Services establishes commercial operation in Puerto Rico

Amazon Web Services (AWS) chose a historic building in Miramar to establish its commercial office in Puerto Rico, with the triple objective of growing its client portfolio, being closer to the existing ones, and supporting the Caribbean markets in the transition to computing on the cloud.

“Opening an office is an important milestone and is AWS’s long-term commitment to the country”said Andrés Tahta, regional director of the public sector of AWS, in an aside with Business.

Regarding the expectations of growth in the client portfolio, the executive indicated that “the government in particular and the education sector are the two verticals where we see more opportunity. After the health sector”.

To this was added continuing to build relationships with the private sector, where they already serve a diversity of industries such as manufacturing, with Vaquería Tres Monjitas; financial services, with Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples; health technology, with Telemedik; and technology with Abartys Health.

For his part, Puerto Rican Gerardo Martínez, who serves as general manager of the private sector for Central America and the Caribbean, explained during the opening event that the office will be ready in 60 to 90 days due to delays in remodeling due to It is a historic building.

“But we already have employees here who are working from home,” he reported. “We are here also because of the great talent.”

“Today already there are 21 open positions in Puerto Rico. They are well-paying jobs. And it will help us to employ those who are here and to bring many resources that have left us so that they can return to Puerto Rico to work in one of the most important companies in technology,” said Martínez. Positions are posted on jobs.amazon.com.

To this he added that other Puerto Ricans who work at AWS or at the parent company Amazon are already expressing their availability to move to the island.

Martínez explained that initially they will fill positions in customer service, account executives, solutions architects and consultants. “We also create a lot of indirect jobs through companies that resell AWS services,” he added.

During the announcement of the opening, which was held at a hotel in Isla Verde with the presence of Governor Pedro Pierluisi, AWS Regional Director for the Private Sector Marcos Grilanda emphasized thatand “our office is proof of the growth of AWS around the world”.

The opening occurs a decade after AWS established its first operation in the Latin American region, which occurred in Brazil in 2011. From there they continued with data centers or commercial offices in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Costa Rica. .

Although the executives declined to share concrete projections for recruitment or investment in the local market, Grilanda did say that AWS’s track record is to grow fast wherever they plant a flag. “When we started the office plan, we had to expand it because of what we are seeing in the market,” he mentioned as an example.

In addition, although AWS already enters $71,000 million and reports year-on-year growth of 39%, Tahta told this medium that in the world still 5% to 10% “of what could be in the cloud is.” The rest is land of opportunity. “There is so much to do. The team does not stop growing”, he stated.

They add an educational component

In addition to the opening, AWS announced that it will begin its Re/Start free education program in Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and the Ana G. Méndez University.

This program will provide hands-on courses and workshops to unemployed or underemployed people to learn skills that will enable them to enter cloud computing careers. This includes learning about Linux, Python, networking, cyber security, and databases, with real-world exercises.

“It helps us close the social gap and generate talent for our clients, which is exactly what they are demanding,” said Tahta. At the same time, he advances the corporate commitment to train 29 million people globally by the year 2025.

Validation of learning comes through free access to earning the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification that will qualify them for roles in operations, website reliability, and infrastructure support.

Tahta announced that the program aimed at high school students, AWS Spark, will also be launched locally. The goal is to “light the fuse” of interest in technology and cloud computing careers, just as students are deciding what they want to study or what they want to do in the future. To provide guidance on this initiative, they will hold a webinar on April 28 at 3:00 pm EST, she reported.

The first player and the “greatest”

AWS, with more than 15 years of establishment, “is the largest and most adopted platform in the world,” said Grilanda.

The executive recalled that during the first six years of its existence, AWS had no competition” in the world of cloud computing. This has allowed them to take advantage of clients ranging from start-ups and businesses to the largest companies and governments.

“We have reduced prices 111 times,” Grilanda said of the adjustments that occur as the company continues to grow. “You don’t have to call. If the cost is reduced, the client receives the reduction in his account”.

In parallel, they have continued to diversify their services and tools, which today number more than 200. These include advanced data storage, databases and analysis, solutions with artificial intelligence and machine learning, a platform for connected devices ( internet of things, IoT), security, development, hybrid and virtual environments, implementation of virtual and augmented reality, and compliance tools.