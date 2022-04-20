Amazon Web Services opens office in San Juan and seeks employees – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

They are looking for multiple employees.





Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced today the opening of its office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for which they seek to employ various professionals.

In a press conference, the company stated that it intends, from Puerto Rico, to support the rapid adoption of cloud computing in the country and in the rest of the Caribbean.

As part of this expansion, AWS also plans to hire highly-skilled professionals for sales, public sector, marketing, and engineering and technical consulting roles who will be based in Puerto Rico.

“Puerto Rico is an important market for AWS in the Caribbean, where companies have been innovating and using the cloud to accelerate time to market and expand their businesses to reach local customers and around the world,” said Marcos Grilanda. , Regional Director of the commercial sector of AWS.

“The decision to open an AWS office in Puerto Rico speaks to the growing demand from our customers, the wide pool of talent that the Island has, and the investment we are making to support cloud adoption in the country. We are very excited to work with more Puerto Rican companies to help them drive innovation within their organizations while maintaining industry-high levels of reliability, privacy, and security,” he added.

This news comes as AWS and Amazon continue their investments and expansion processes in Central and Latin America.

People who are interested in a position in Puerto Rico, or any of the Amazon companies around the world, can apply online at www.amazon.jobs.