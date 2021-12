Amazon, what discounts for Christmas! Up to 65% on Fire TV Sticks, AirPods, TVs, smartphones and more!

A great TV at a super price now! Sharp Aquos 43BL6E, 43 inches 4K for less than 400 Euros!

Price almost halved for the excellent ones Sennheiser HD 25 Special Edition headphones, an iconic brand that now sees the addition of new velvet ear cushions. Ideal for professional and personal use, they have a high maximum sound pressure level.

Super prices for Apple AirPods, both in the basic version and in the Pro version. The latter are equipped with Active Noise Cancellation, but guarantee a slightly shorter autonomy, both with the charging case and not.

If you are looking for two smartphone interesting, at an affordable price, do not let it slip away Realme X50 Pro And OnePlus Nord CE, now at absurd prices!

Also pay attention to the prices of these iPhone 13, as well as a Xbox Series S: the next generation console available, and on offer.

The Fire TV Stick are back on offer: very low prices for a very useful device for your TV.

Watch out for these surveillance camera bundles Blink, both for indoors and outdoors, and the Echo Show, screens that allow you to manage your home intelligently by interfacing with the assistant Alexa.

Under 20 Euros! Here you are Echo Dot, with delivery before Christmas, and128GB USB Flash Type-C drive at this price it is literally selling like hot cakes!

KODAK: a printer instant digital and the reissue of the classic camera in digital edition, with immediate printing of the shots!

Also watch out for SanDisk Plus 1TB, now on offer. Interesting offer also onSamsung T5 2TB External SSD. This is also excellent Acer laptop, given the characteristics, as well as the Bose SoundLink Mini II speaker.

What a price today realme 8! Under 200 Euros you can take home a phone with 8GB of RAM, 128GB memory, photographic main module from 64MPixel and even fast charging for the 5000mAh battery! headphones are also on offer. Attention also to FreeBuds 4 by Huawei.

Super price for the vacuum cleaner Ecovacs Deebot N8: tick the box with the coupon on the page to further reduce the price!

Huge offers Fitbit, with very high real discounts!

Today they are also on offer 3 Roomba!

Great offer for too Apple AirTag in Pack of 4.

Really crazy discounts on many products Bosch Professional, the blue ones, among the best around. Look at them all!

Come back under 1000 Euros the excellent Hauwei laptop MateBook 14 with 2K display and 3: 2 ratio,

16GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD. They are cheap for what these two also offer

MSI Modern, to which the operating system must be added.

Two Roomba at a super discounted price!

Super price for headphones Jabra Elite 45h and Beats Solo Pro!

Discount of over 50% real for these items Oral-B. What a price this Braun beard trimmer, very complete!

The excellent camera comes down a lot Fujifilm X-T30 II, along with a portable smartphone printer that’s great for a gift.

Super prices Geox! Even for women!

What discounts on Clarks!

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, savings of just under 100 Euros. Also to be evaluated realme GT Master Edition with 120 Hz AMOLED display.

Back to the Black Friday price la Yankee Candle.

Undecided on Christmas gift to buy? THE Amazon coupons they could help you!

All the Smartbox, great gift idea, discounted 20%! See them all here.

realme Pad, 4GB + 64GB (up to 1TB), 2K Display WUXGA + 10.4 “, Quad Speakers Dolby, MTK Helio G80, 7100mAh Mega Battery, Quick Charge 18W, Metallic Body, 6.9 mm Ultra Slim Design, Android11, WIFI, Gray 195.00 Buy now

Big offer also for this reliable one cheap tablet realme Pad.

Great discount also for the DJI Osmo Pocket Prime stabilized camera in Combo version.

-21% Garmin Venu 2 – Ultra-bright Smartwatch, AMOLED Display, 45mm, GPS, Cardio, SpO2, Workout HIIT, Garmin Coach, Garmin Pay, Music, Black (Slate & Black) 316.99 Buy now

Watch out for these Garmin, now in great demand. More offers on Garmin can be found here.

The prices on these are very interesting OnePlus smartphone: in particular the model 9 5G receives a price cut over 200 Euros.

Also Apple Watch Series 6 and 7 now on offer.

The new realme GT Neo 2 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor immediately goes on sale.

Watch out for offers onNorton 360 Premium 2022 antivirus, ideal for protecting your PC.

Offers exceeding 40% for many items Samsonite, watch them all here!

In the gaming field, the iconic ones are now on sale Razer Nari Ultimate, wireless and with tactile feedback.

Today goes on sale there Hoover cordless vacuum cleaner.

Big savings now on excellent Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Also Surface GO 2 Tablet now on offer.

There OPPO Band, with a large 1 ” AMOLED display that can be easily read in all lighting conditions, now on offer.

Very affordable prices now for the Crucial SSD: discounts on all cuts!

Great discount for ASUS ZenBook 13 laptop, solid and with an excellent configuration, now at a discount of around 150 euros.

The seat important, the fundamental posture not to have long-term consequences. Variers are great and there are other models and colors here. Here are some brand proposals, very high quality, with important discounts.

Also watch out for Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with 46mm case: now considerable discount!

-29% Samsung CRG5 Gaming Monitor (C24RG52), Curved (1800R), 24 “, 1920×1080 (Full HD), VA, 144 Hz, 4 ms, FreeSync, HDMI, Display Port, Audio In, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Black 169.90 Buy now

A monitor Really great Samsung at a good price.

The Arlo surveillance cameras they are among the most popular in the sector. Now at super prices! Here all the Arlo devices on offer.