Amazon will close this virtual service in the United States

Attention Amazon users, the North American company will close at the end of this year, a virtual service that it had developed in 2019. The decision is surprising because in February of this year, it had assured that it would expand said service.

They’re referring to the hybrid virtual home care service it’s been developing for years, a surprising move that underscores the challenges it faces as it moves into healthcare.

The service, called Amazon Care, will end on December 31, according to an email from Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services.

Amazon Care launched in 2019 for Seattle-based Amazon’s Washington state employees, who served as test users before the company made it available last year to all of its workers in all 50 states.

The service connects patients virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide treatment 24 hours a day. It does not have physical locations, but offers personal services for influenza vaccinations and tests in several cities, including Seattle and Washington, DC.

Amazon’s decision to pull the plug on Amazon Care is even more surprising given that the company said in February of this year that it planned to expand in-person care to include an additional 20 cities. Last summer, Amazon also began offering the service to private employers across the country.

AMAZON, CLOSURE OF THIS SERVICE IN THE UNITED STATES

In the email sent to staff, Lindsay wrote that Amazon listened to employer feedback and worked to improve Amazon Care.

“However, despite these efforts, we have determined that Amazon Care is not the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers,” Lindsay wrote.

He added that Amazon Care “isn’t a comprehensive enough offering for the large enterprise customers we’ve been targeting, and it wasn’t going to work in the long run.” An Amazon spokesperson declined to say how many people will lose their jobs due to the closure of Amazon Care.

Amazon Care isn’t the company’s first failed healthcare effort. The tech and retail giant was also part of a short-lived collaboration with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to improve healthcare costs. The three corporate giants formed a separate company called Haven to focus on improving care and managing expenses, but it was dissolved last year.