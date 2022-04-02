Amazon workers in the US win the pulse of the technology giant

“We have worked, we have had fun and we have made history. I welcome the first Amazon union in the United States ”, wrote the union leader Christian Smalls, on his Twitter account, minutes before opening a bottle of champagne with workers at the facilities, where some 6,000 people work.

It’s about the JFK plant8 in the district of Staten Island whose workers have celebrated to the cry of “ If possible ” victory at the polls.

Workers of an Amazon plant in New York have won the pulse tech giant and after months of struggle they have succeeded this Friday in creating the first union in the United States of the company, which has tried by all means to frustrate any initiative of union organization.

Total, 2,654 employees spoke out in favor of organizingcompared to the 2,131 who were against the vote, the results of which will have to be confirmed by the National Labor Relations Board.

“It’s official, the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) is the first Amazon union in US history. Power to the people!” the union wrote on its official website.

amazon It is the second largest employer in the United States, behind only the chain of Walmart supermarketsand since the start of the pandemic it has skyrocketed both its activity and its profits and has hired tens of thousands of new workers.

A union struggle that was spurred on by the pandemic

The outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 spurred the spirits of numerous Amazon workers in the United States and other large companies in the country, such as the Starbucks coffee chainwho denounced that their employers did not take the necessary measures to protect them from covid-19.

The last December, a small group of employees of a cafeteria of the giant restaurateur voted in the New York city of Buffalo in favor of creating the chain’s first union.

Since then, more than a hundred Starbucks coffee shops they have followed in Buffalo’s footsteps and filed petitions to try to organize.

The Amazon Labor Union was founded by Smalls after he was fired in March 2020 for organizing a strike to denounce the lack of protection for workers following the covid-19 outbreak, at a time when he was a supervisor at the distribution center .

However, the company claimed that he had been expelled for skipping security protocols by showing up at the facility despite being asked to self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Amazon’s Strategy

The company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos has invested a lot of effort and money in preventing your workers from uniting with one voice to negotiate a collective agreement, which will be the next step, once the union is officially formed.

For years, its directors they had managed to frustrate any attempt through pressure, harassment and information campaigns against the labor movement.

Recently, they had wallpapered the facilities of Staten Island with signs that read “vote no”, but in addition, the company launched a website directed in this regard.

The intent of the page is to turn employees against the idea of ​​unionizingfor which he underlines that the union is “an outside group” which represents even “those who don’t vote” in favor.

About the union founded by Smalls, amazon stresses that “he has not got experience“, what “has never negotiated a union contract” and that “has never managed the millions of dollars that he will receive from the salaries” of the company’s employees.

Like other big companies contrary to any type of union organization, amazon has emphasized that, supposedly, it is better to maintain direct communication between the company and the worker than through third parties.

The other big union fight in Alabama

Parallel to the efforts undertaken by New York employees, Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer (Alabama) voted this week, for the second year in a row, to form a union.

The US National Labor Relations Board. reported that 993 of the votes cast were against creating the union and only 875 were in favour. However, there are still 416 ballots whose validity has been questioned or by the company or by union promoters, so the US labor authority will have to hold a hearing to decide whether or not to count them.

Last year, Bessemer warehouse employeesjust outside Birmingham, also organized a similar process in which the rejection of the union was also imposed, but whose result was annulled by the authorities due to irregularities committed by the company.