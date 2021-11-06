Amazonia: Bolsonaro, Indians show the truth to Europe – Latin America

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has proposed to the natives to send messages to Europe to report on the “real” situation in the Amazon and refute the information in the media.

The head of state spoke on a social media stream about his recent visit to indigenous “brothers” in northwestern Amazon, near the Colombian border, where he was asked to install the Internet. When the villages have the appropriate technology, the indigenous “will start showing the images to Europe,” Bolsonaro said.

“What do I mean by this? The natives will show the truth to Europe and not the lies told in the press,” added the far-right leader. “Most of the media take pleasure in showing lies abroad, to harm the government. In doing so, the country loses good business opportunities, investments”, concluded Bolsonaro, a great absent from the Cop26 in Glasgow.