Amazon’s Appstore hasn’t run on Android 12 for weeks. And so are the downloaded apps

Android 12 hit the first phones about a month ago, but Amazon’s Appstore doesn’t work on the new version of the operating system. The most destructive effect of this situation is that the users are unable to access content and apps downloaded from the Amazon store.

If the Appstore doesn’t work, the apps don’t work either



In the Amazon forum there is a thread opened on October 25 in which a user complains that the Appstore doesn’t work after updating your phone to Android 12. The first smartphones to receive Android 12 were Google’s Pixels, and in fact the thread was soon populated by other users, even with Pixel6, who reported the same problem.

Due to the way Amazon’s usage rights policy is structured, the failure of the Appstore does not allow users to open apps and content purchased or downloaded from the store if the store itself fails.

Open original source: Amazon

One user, in particular, writes: “Same problem on the Pixel 5a after updating to Android 12. Also, apps purchased through the Amazon Appstore are displaying the message ‘App update required’, but when trying to update, the Amazon Appstore claims that the app ‘is not compatible with your device ‘“.

Another user complains about the inability to use a surveillance camera that bases its control hardware on an app downloaded from the Amazon Appstore. If the store doesn’t work, the camera doesn’t work either.

Amazon is working on the solution



Beyond the 100 posts contained in the thread, there are at least 4,000 people who have viewed it. An Amazon staff member replied about a month ago that the technical team is aware of the problem and is still working on its solution.

Amazon also provided a limited note to the problem: “We understand and are working to address an issue that is impacting app performance and launches for the small number of Amazon Appstore users who have upgraded their mobile devices to Android 12. This issue does not affect Amazon Fire tablets or Fire TV devices. “