You can get the best speakers with Alexa and save up to 50%. But beware, units are limited.

Amazon drops the price of its smart speakers, although only for a limited time. You can take them home for one of the lowest prices we have ever seen. You have at your fingertips Echo Dot for 29.99 eurosthe Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) for 27.99 euros and the Echo Show 5 for only 48.99 euros. They are almost half price…

The highest intelligence can come to your house for less than you thought, in each of those speakers lives Alexa. It will always be there to help you, you just have to invoke it with your voice to answer queries, control other devices or carry out all kinds of routines. The possibilities are almost endless and believe me, it is very enjoyable.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

The small round smart speaker from Amazon will allow you to enjoy Alexa whenever you need it. Its design is really nice, it will look great in any corner of your house. Besides, has improved its audio quality, you will hear it without problems from other rooms. Of course, you can enjoy your favorite music at full volume.

The 4th generation Echo Dot is perfect for creating a whole network of connected speakers. Control other smart devices with your voiceAnd if you don’t have one, bring your own ecosystem to life with smart plugs. I have them at home and they are very easy to use.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen.)

The smallest of Amazon’s speakers still has good sound quality. You can control it with your voice from any corner of your home thanks to the Amazon assistant, and just by pronouncing Alexa. Echo has an array of seven noise-canceling microphones that will listen wherever you are.

arrive with a 360º speaker system with Dolby processing so you can listen to music from different services, such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Music, Spotify Premium, Deezer and radio from Kiss FM, CADENA 100 and Rock FM. It also has bluetooth so you can send music from your mobile.

Echo Show 5

We finish our selection with one of the most special speakers. The Echo Show is unlike anything we’ve ever seen, comes with a 5-inch screen. As with all other Echo products, you only have to call Alexa to enjoy her help, but in this case we added all kinds of visual information, not just audio.

However, this does not mean that he does not have quality sound. You can also listen to music on Amazon Music and other streaming services with total comfort.

