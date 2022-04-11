Enjoy Alexa and all its possibilities without spending too much, Amazon speakers are discounted.

Amazon smart speakers are discounted, you can take some of the best and save a good figure. Its quintessential device, the Amazon Echo, falls to the €69.99 in its latest version. The smallest model, the Echo Dot, can be yours for only 29.99 euros. We end with one of the most differential, the Echo Show 5, which has 35 euro discount.

Thanks to Alexavirtual assistant that lives in all these speakers, you can carry out all kinds of tasks. It will be your personal secretary, it will notify you of events, it will answer all kinds of queries and it will even help you control other devices. Because it’s not just for asking what the weather will be like tomorrow.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

The small round smart speaker from Amazon will look great anywhere in your home. You will have the possibility to control other smart devices with your voice, and if you do not have, giving them life is very simple. You just have to use some smart plugs.

Call Alexa whenever you need it, Amazon’s speaker has improved its audio quality and you will listen to it without problems from any corner of the house. In addition, you can enjoy your favorite songs, it sounds really good.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen.)

It is the quintessential Amazon speaker, a larger version of the Echo Dot that also makes the jump to the 4th generation. It’s exactly how you imagine rounded and larger, with an even more powerful sound.

It can be perfect for creating an entire ecosystem of Echo Dots using this Amazon Echo as a hub. It would be the ideal brain for your smart home, forming a network with other compatible devices. You can take it with 30 euros discount…

Echo Show 5 (2021)

We change style with this Echo Show, which although it is still a smart speaker, it is different from the rest. We met with a 5-inch screen which brings a new visual dimension. When you’re not in front, all you have to do is call Alexa to enjoy her help.

It also incorporates a high quality sound system with which you can enjoy your favorite artists in applications such as Amazon Music. On the other hand, you will have no problem talking and listening to Alexa at a certain distance.

