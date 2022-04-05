Amazon’s best spring deals

In addition to offering its users a wide variety of movies and series within Prime Video, with the arrival of Amazon spring deals film lovers remain grateful to the company. After thoroughly diving into the various promotions that Amazon has launched in its recent spring sales, we want to recommend a few that are worth taking a look at.

Amazon Spring Sale: Blu-ray and DVD

Below we offer you a list of series and movies on blu-ray and DVD that fall within these Amazon spring sales and that, without a doubt, will delight any self-respecting movie buff.

Harry Potter Complete Collection Pack [Blu-ray]

Undoubtedly a golden opportunity to get the complete Harry Potter collection on Blu-ray for its minimum price. And this edition drops from €44.99 to €28.53, not bad, right?

In addition, this pack includes a wide variety of extra content:

additional scenes

capturing the stone

The casting and the passage from the novel to the film

Harry potter around the world

Character Yearbook

Quidditch Class and Dragon Lessons

Creating the vision/Reflections of the director Alfonso Cuaron

By the author JJrowling and others

Making a scene appear / The magic of art direction on the set

Shrunken head to head interviews

Chorus rehearsal

Caring for magical creatures

Points of interest: short films and production diaries

The hidden secrets of Harry Potter

Following Tonks

Harry Potter: Montage Magic

Interviews

Picture-in-picture

Points of interest

blowing up hogwarts

The Hobbit Trilogy – The Lord of the Rings Trilogy [30 discos]

This fantastic pack of 30 discs full of extra content that drops from €86.00 to €60.20. A golden opportunity to get hold of one of the most epic movie sagas in history.

Synopsis

From Academy Award-winning director Peter Jackson comes the extraordinary Middle-earth trilogies from start to finish: The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Both trilogies in extended edition complete with a 30-disc DVD set plus appendices in their entirety.

maixabel

maixabel It has undoubtedly been one of the great Spanish films of the past 2021. Now, thanks to Amazon’s spring offers, the Blu-ray of this film drops from €14.99 to €11.99. A great opportunity to enjoy a film that has our own seal of quality.

Synopsis

Maixabel Lasa lost her husband, Juan María Jaúregui, in 2000, assassinated by ETA. Eleven years later, she receives an unusual request: one of her murderers has asked to meet with her in the prison of Nanclares de la Oca / Álava), in which she is serving a sentence after having broken her ties with the terrorist group. Despite her doubts and immense pain, Maixabel agrees to meet face to face with the people who cold-bloodedly ended the life of the person who had been her companion since she was sixteen.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2 Blu-ray Discs + 2 4k UHD Discs) [Blu-ray]

The amazing Snydercut that became one of the great HBO Max releases of the past year arrives in its 4K UHD Blu-ray version to please DC fans. In this case, this edition drops from €26.99 to €18.39.

Synopsis

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) sacrifice was not in vain, joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot). to recruit a team of metahumans together to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. The task turns out to be more complicated than Bruce expected, since these recruits must first overcome the demons of the past that torment them and thus be able to ally and form an unprecedented league of superheroes. The problem is that, although united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, Darkseid and their terrible intentions.

Game Of Thrones Season 1-8 Blu-Ray Complete Collection

Probably one of the most epic series in history. Among Amazon’s spring offers we find this Game of Thrones pack that includes all its seasons on Blu-ray and drops from €112.49 to just €86.74.

With over 15 hours of bonus content including:

Game of Thrones: The Special Reunion Hosted by Conan O’Brien

The documentary “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch”

Conquest and Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms

Audio commentary with cast and crew

Deleted scenes

Behind-the-scenes footage and much more.

Synopsis

“When you play Game of Thrones, you either win…or you die. For the great houses of Westeros, violence, deception and betrayal – all for control of the Iron Throne – have played a pivotal role throughout eight thrilling seasons. Based on the bestselling novels by George RR Martin. A Song of Ice and Fire”, this Emmy-winning series follows the inhabitants of this visionary world as their personal quests converge with the arrival of a common threat from the north: the seemingly unstoppable army of the dead. .”

Titanic (Blu-ray 2 discs)

Titanic is undoubtedly one of the most famous movies in history. James Cameron’s masterpiece does not leave any viewer indifferent who gives it a chance, offering an audiovisual delight and a love story that touches us very deeply.

This blu-ray version of Titanic includes two discs and a wide variety of additional content, including:

29 deleted scenes

Alternative ending

Over 60 Making of clips

A look at the incredible special effects

More than 1000 photographs

This edition drops from €12.34 to €10.39.

Mad Max: Fury Road 4k Uhd [Blu-ray]

Drive at full speed in the world of blood and gasoline of Max, Furiosa and Immortal, where only the crazy survive. George Miller, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron will take you into the chaotic and exhausting desert creating some of the best action and speed scenes seen on the screen. This fantastic 4K UHD Blu-ray edition drops from €18.99 to €13.97.

Synopsis

Director George Miller, creator of the post-apocalyptic genre and responsible for the legendary Mad Max franchise, returns to the world of the road warrior. Haunted by his troubled past, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) wanders alone until he is swept away by a group led by the furious Imperator (Charlize Theron), fleeing across the wasteland. In hot pursuit, a warlord marshals his troops and mercilessly hunts down the rebels, sparking a high-octane war.

35th anniversary limited edition of this classic and fantastic trilogy, the edition of the future today. The pack includes 3 films on 3 steelbooks in a cardboard sleeve for storage. Each steelbook includes 2 discs, with the movie in 4K and on Blu-ray. As extras a seventh Blu-ray disc with bonus content is included. This incredible edition dropped from €41.95 to €39.94 with Amazon’s spring sales.

And these have been some of the most outstanding Amazon spring offers in terms of movies and series. However, they are not the only ones. Here you can take a look at the rest of the movies and series on offer within Amazon so that you can take advantage of this golden opportunity that is presented to any movie buff.