Amazon’s Daisy Jones & The Six assigns a recurring role to Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant, an actor appreciated in series such as Justified And Santa Clarita Diet and recently also seen in The Mandalorian, has signed on to fill a recurring role on the musical series of Amazon Prime Video Daisy Jones & The Six based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid and coming soon to the video streaming service. The actor joins the already known protagonists Riley Keough And Sam Claflin, as well as the other members of the cast Will Harrison, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Witehouse, Nabiya Be, Sebastian Chacon And Tom Wright.

The plot of Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones & the Six follows the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band on the Los Angeles music scene. Born into privilege but ignored by her selfish parents, Daisy Jones (Keough) is an energetic and enigmatic singer-songwriter who finds the strength to stand on her own two feet and begin the climb to success. Claflin joins Keough as Billy Dunne, the band’s charismatic frontman, whose growing attraction to colleague Daisy threatens to disrupt every aspect of his life. Billy, in fact, has a girlfriend, Camila (Morrone), who so far has followed him with dedication in his search for fame, discovering along the way that he has his own potential.

The role of Timothy Olyphant

Olyphant will play Rod, a loud, brash and outspoken road manager encouraging the Dunne brothers’ band to move from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles When they become famous, it’s up to Rod to prevent the band’s personal conflicts from ruining things and melting them.

Produced on an executive level also by Reese Witherspoon, the 10-episode musical drama also involves Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) as showrunner and James Ponsoldt as executive producer and director of the first 5 episodes.

