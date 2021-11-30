Amazon’s December 2021 tips

Even in the month of December, to make sure that its users do not miss the best of the entertainment in the catalog, Prime Video has decided to release a list of advice regarding i titles to watch on the channels of the Amazon Prime Video Channels service. Read on to find out what they are December’s tips of Amazon.

Launched in November 2020, Amazon Prime Video Channels is the service of Amazon, available for all users registered with Amazon Prime, which allows you to access a catalog even richer compared to that offered by the platform, with many channels and content to draw upon, upon additional subscription, directly from the site or from the mobile application of Prime Video.

The titles recommended in December on Amazon Prime Video Channels

From the first two seasons of The Great to the mockumentary Joaquin Phoenix – I’m still here, there are numerous and varied titles available and / or coming soon to December on the channels of Amazon Prime Video Channels not to be missed.

To help you not miss the best outings, below we have reported for you the December advice list shared by Amazon, accompanied by the official synopsis of the various titles, the release date and the relevant channel on which they are or will be available.

Available from December 24th on Infinity Selection, Smallfoot: My snow friend with the voices of “MeControTe”.

A cute yeti named Migo discovers something terribly abominable: a human being. When his friends refuse to believe him, the creature embarks on an epic journey to prove his reasons.

The Great – S1 & 2

Available from December 19 on STARZPLAY the first two seasons of The Great, the series starring Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult and Gillian Anderson.

A royal woman living in rural Russia during the 18th century is forced to choose between her personal happiness and Russia’s future when she marries an emperor.

Champions League Volleyball

Available from December 1 (men’s tournament) and from November 23 (women’s tournament) on DISCOVERY + ENTERTAINMENT & SPORT there Champions League Volleyball.

After the successes of Italy in volleyball at the recent European Championships, great volleyball resumes with the greatest European tournament for club teams: the CEV Champions League Volleyball. All the matches of the men’s and women’s tournaments, with 6 Italian teams involved, are only available on Discovery +.

Ali

Available from December 28 on MGM the film with Will Smith and Jamie Foxx, Ali.

The life story of heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, following the champion’s early days as Cassius Clay and his rise in sports and politics, including his controversial refusal to fight in the Vietnam War and his infamous comeback battles.

Alien Puzzles – S13

Available from December 1 on History Play there thirteenth season of Alien Riddles.

Unexplained events, sightings and countless clues seem to confirm the presence over the centuries of extraterrestrial creatures on Earth. Symbols, stories and mysterious finds will be the protagonists of the new season of Alien Enigmas, told to seek answers to the greatest mystery: is it possible the time is coming to reunite with our alien ancestors?

My Escape from Scientology – S2

Available from December 1 on Crime + Investigation Play the second season of My escape from Scientology.

Leah Remini, a former Scientology adept, after recounting her escape from the cult, gives a voice to those who, like her, have a story to tell. Stories of control, addiction, abuse and harassment told in first person by those who have decided to leave the cult and tell the world about their experience. The ten new episodes, accompanied by special in-depth episodes, will go even deeper to tell how the experience in the Cult has changed the lives of the protagonists forever.

Mountain Men: The Last Pioneers – S7

Available from December 1 on Blaze Play the seventh season of Mountain Men: The last pioneers.

They are the last pioneers of America, they live in the mountains, isolated from the rest of the world. They are forced to lock themselves up in their homes for months, surrounded by meters of snow and with temperatures far below freezing. Mountain men: the last pioneers is the series that follows the adventures of some brave American pioneers who do not resign themselves to modernity and continue to live in an extreme way.

In this new season there will be emotions such as those related to the birth of Jason and Mary’s baby, strictly born at home, in the mountains.

Lavalantula

Available from December 1, exclusively on Full Action, Lavalantula with Steve Guttenberg, Nia Peeples and Patrick Renna.

The Adventures of the Electric Pole Boy

Available from December 1 on RARE VIDEO, exclusively (in the original language with subtitles), The Adventures of the Electric Pole Boy.

Demonic – Short Description

Available from December 16 on Midnight Factory horror with Carly Pope, Chris William Martin and Michael J Rogers, Demonic – Short Description.

After District 9 and Humandroid, acclaimed director Neil Blomkamp returns with a terrifying supernatural horror.

In the Mood for Love

Available from December 12 on Mubi, In the Mood for Love with Tony Chiu-Wai Leung and Maggie Cheung.

One of the greatest love stories in cinema, and Wong Kar Wai’s masterpiece, arrives exclusively on MUBI in a new restored version.

A Christmas Tale: The Little Toymaker

Available on Hopster from December 1, A Christmas Tale: The Little Toymaker, by and with Mole Hill.

The Little Toymaker is a beautiful Christmas fairy tale inspired by classic Grimm fairy tales, but with a contemporary twist.

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters – S1

Available on hayu from November 29, the first season of Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters.

Heather Dubrow is back to living the dream at her 22,000 square foot family home in Crystal Cove. Shannon Storms Beador’s business is on the rise and her relationship with John is thriving. Gina Kirschenheiter looks to the future and works to launch her own skincare business while continuing to co-parent her three children with her ex-husband Matt. Emily Simpson is back with a refreshed look after a couple of plastic surgeries. After meeting Gina and Emily, Dr. Jen Armstrong immediately integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on women. Noella Bergener’s world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce and finds her emotions, patience and friendships put to the test.

The Nutcracker and the Cuddly Mouse

Available from December 1 on MIDDLE, The Nutcracker and the Cuddly Mouse.

In December, watch the must-see Christmas ballet, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker adapted by the wonderful Czech National Ballet.

Joaquin Phoenix – I’m still here

Available from December 14 on IWONDERFULL, the mokumentary with Joaquin Phoenix, Ben Affleck, Jack Nicholson, Bruce Willis, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal and Danny DeVito, Joaquin Phoenix – I’m still here.

What happened to Joaquin Phoenix? The answers are here. Or maybe not … The unsettling and hilarious mokumentary about the life of the protagonist of “Joker” directed by Casey Affleck.

Ballet on Ice – Nutcracker 2011

Available from December 4th on That Concerts, Ballet on Ice – Nutcracker 2011.

This stunning ice dance theatrical performance takes viewers into the enchanting world of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic, The Nutcracker On Ice, performed by famed company The Imperial Ice Stars, including former skating champions Vadim Yarkov and Olga Sharutenko. This very special performance, supported by the Manchester Symphony Orchestra soundtrack conducted by Tim A. Duncan, was filmed live in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2011.

Santa Baby

Available from December 1 on Stringray Karaoke, Santa Baby with Madonna.

