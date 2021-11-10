Tech

Amazon’s Early Days, or a tasty taste of Black Friday

The first discounts of the long, because it started on November 8 instead of the last week of the month, Black Friday offers. And Amazon isn’t the only one who started much, much earlier.

After Thanksgiving, in America of course, it is a tradition that, the next day (and we mean the early hours of the morning for the more willing) binge of turkey and blueberry sauce, American families move out of the various superstores like Walmart for example, with hot thermoses and small seats, blankets and a lot of willpower, to enter the famous Black Friday, on black friday, with some really crazy discounts on EVERYTHING. For some years now, however, it has been an understatement to talk about Black Friday, since it seems to last much more than a day.

The day of space discounts, born from a historical American tradition, has in fact been transformed into a “party” that covers the entire month of November. And for some time now, it’s been celebrated mostly online all over the world, not just in the United States anymore. So from Black Friday (this year it will fall on November 26) we move on to Black November, a whole month with many offers on the largest ecommerce portals and, physically, in all stores, from the smallest to the largest. Could Amazon have missed this opportunity? Of course not! Bezos has decided to anticipate his discounts, with a first date already in early November.

Amazon Early Black Friday Deal, a wallet-friendly tongue twister

The week of discounts on the famous e-commerce is called Amazon Early Black Friday Deal and starts on November 8 with the first part of discounts (where we can find, for example, the Kindles in maxi discount, Xiaomi smartphones, products directly signed by Amazon and much more). While waiting to find a whole list of what will be the discounts (so not only that of November 8 but from 8 to 26), we can also take a look at the other physical and online commerce that are discounting many products. Eg:
Euronics until November 26 will discount a lot, one product every day, even starting from the week of TV only. Here you will find the updated deals.
MediaWorld is already offering offers that expire on November 10, including those from Xiaomi and Apple. You can find them here.
Unieuro instead it kicked off the “Manà Manà” event which lasts until 11 November: here are the discounts to keep an eye on.

