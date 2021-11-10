Amazon’s Early Days, or a tasty taste of Black Friday

The first discounts of the long, because it started on November 8 instead of the last week of the month, Black Friday offers. And Amazon isn’t the only one who started much, much earlier.

After Thanksgiving, in America of course, it is a tradition that, the next day (and we mean the early hours of the morning for the more willing) binge of turkey and blueberry sauce, American families move out of the various superstores like Walmart for example, with hot thermoses and small seats, blankets and a lot of willpower, to enter the famous Black Friday, on black friday, with some really crazy discounts on EVERYTHING. For some years now, however, it has been an understatement to talk about Black Friday, since it seems to last much more than a day.

The day of space discounts, born from a historical American tradition, has in fact been transformed into a “party” that covers the entire month of November. And for some time now, it’s been celebrated mostly online all over the world, not just in the United States anymore. So from Black Friday (this year it will fall on November 26) we move on to Black November, a whole month with many offers on the largest ecommerce portals and, physically, in all stores, from the smallest to the largest. Could Amazon have missed this opportunity? Of course not! Bezos has decided to anticipate his discounts, with a first date already in early November.

