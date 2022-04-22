Amazon’s Echo Buds 2 headphones are super discounted at 58%

Make background noise a thing of the past and turn crystal clear audio into your new favorite headphones. (Photo: Amazon)

With the arrival of spring we can go for a run or walk through nature in the company of our favorite songs in your headphones. As a general rule, we don’t usually announce anything with great fanfare, but we have found an offer that is too good to pass up.

Take note: Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds with standard charging case can be yours for only 50 dollarsinstead of the $120 they initially cost. That’s almost 60% off!

This model from the retail giant has active noise cancellation, a feature that was not available on its wildly popular first generation. You will be able to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts in peace, without those annoying background noises.

Comfort and durability go hand in hand

These second-generation headphones have a comfortable, stylish design that fits securely in your ears, unlike Apple’s AirPods. They’re also sweat resistant, so you can wear them worry-free the next time you go for a workout or even a mile run. This model’s battery is long-lasting and robust, providing up to 15 hours of use per charge and an additional two hours with a 15-minute quick charge. You can choose between black or glacier white.

crystal clear audio

They also deliver well-balanced, clear, high-quality audio with deep bass so you get the most out of your songs, podcasts, audiobooks, and phone calls when connected to your Android phone or Apple iPhone. In fact, the new Echo Buds work great with both!

built-in alexa

And best of all, they have Alexa integrated, your faithful voice assistant. You’ll have fluid voice controls as well as the latest news, weather updates and sports scores with the sound of your voice. You just have to ask him!

“These are my new favorite headphones,” said one of the 7,400 five-star reviews. “I think they are a significant improvement over previous Echo Buds…”

“Audio playback is extraordinary,” said one eclectic music fan. “I experimented with some heavy metal and classical music, and the sounds were great. Even classics like Sinatra sounded great, with loud, clear vocals.” Wow!

