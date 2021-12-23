Amazon’s January 2022 tips

To start the new year and make sure its users don’t miss out on the best entertainment available on the Amazon Prime Video Channels service, Prime Video has released a list of recommendations regarding the new releases. Read on to find out what they are January’s tips of Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is the service of Amazon, available to all users Prime, which allows you to have access, after an additional subscription, to many more contents, in addition to those offered by Prime Video.

The titles recommended in January on Amazon Prime Video Channels

From Shrek: And they all lived happily ever after, perfect for young and old, a The memory of the heart, there are numerous titles coming to January on the different channels of Amazon Prime Video Channels, which every month offer an increasingly vast and unmissable catalog.

To help you not miss the best outings, below we have reported for you the list of tips for January shared by Amazon, accompanied by the official synopsis of the various titles, the release date and the relevant channel on which they will be available.

Shrek: And they all lived happily ever after

Available from January 1st on Infinity Selection, the film directed by Mike Mitchell, Shrek: And they all lived happily ever after.

In the new adventure, Shrek finds himself forced to sign a pact with the evil Rumple and suddenly finds himself transported to an alternate reality in which he and Fiona have never met.

Express

Available from January 16 on StarzPlay the first season of the Spanish series “Express“.

Express tells the story of a criminal psychologist, Barbara (Maggie Civantos), and her family, who are the victim of a flash kidnapping: a terrifying form of extortion that is spreading around the world and, in most cases, ends with a violent murder. Aware that fear is the biggest business in the world, many use it as a quick way to make a profit. After her kidnapping, Barbara works as a negotiator in cases similar to hers and her main goal is to understand why she was kidnapped and to discover the people who destroyed her life and family.

As it once was: a fairytale love

Available on Discovery + Entertainment from January 6, As it once was: a fairytale love.

A new social experiment will lead a group of girls and boys to immerse themselves in a romantic adventure in the middle of the 19th century. Saying goodbye to jeans and double-breasted t-shirts and tight corsets, contestants will have to forgo chat, dating apps and speed dates, to relearn how to woo and seduce by taking a step back… in time.

The memory of the heart

Available on MGM from January 1st, the film with Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, The memory of the heart.

A car accident sends Paige (McAdams) into a coma, and when she wakes up with severe memory loss, her husband Leo (Tatum) works to win her heart again.

Oak Island and the Cursed Treasure – Season 7

Available on History Play from January 1st, the seventh season of Oak Island and the cursed treasure.

With the support of new evidence, Rick and Marty return to Oak Island to find the mysterious and legendary treasure. Will they finally be able to figure out where it is?

My 60 Days in Hell – Season Four

Available on Crime + Investigation Play from January 1st, the fourth season of My 60 days in hell.

Same prison, same experiment, new volunteers: a new season of My 60 Days in Hell arrives. The protagonists of the first season did not have time to return home, that the production decided to repeat the experiment. Eight new volunteers are ready to leave their lives, their families, their jobs to go and spend 60 days in one of the most fearsome prisons in the United States.

Family Affairs – Sixth season

Available on Blaze Play from January 1st, the sixth season of Family business.

Between skilled bargaining and unobtainable antiques, we follow the legendary Harrison family in America’s toughest bargaining. Who will win the best deal?

Jimmy Bobo – Bullet to the Head

Available on Full Action from January 1st, Jimmy Bobo – Bullet to the Head with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Momoa and Christian Slater.

Bullet Ballet

Available on Rare Video from January 1st, Bullet Ballet.

Wolf Hunter

Available on Midnight Factory from January 13, Wolf Hunter.

A ferocious predator upsets a family’s routine in heart-pounding horror.

Happy Together

Available on MUBI from January 2, Happy Together.

Wong Kar Wai pushed the boundaries with this recently restored lavish homosexual love story that earned him the Cannes directorial award. The same credit goes to the exquisite work of Doyle Doyle and the interpretations of Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Leslie Cheung.

PAW Patrol – Fourth season

Available on Noggin Global from January 17, the fourth season of PAW Patrol.

PAW Patrol is an animated series in computer graphics that has as its protagonist a curious emergency team, made up of six dogs and a child. Our heroes face a series of emergencies that affect their community, encouraging viewers to develop the spirit of cooperation.

OUTLANDish

Available on Hopster from January 1st, OUTLANDish.

This song-based comic series celebrates the fun things we humans say and do. The things that we have taken for granted as normal unfold in the most ridiculous ways.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules

Available on hayu from January 13, the first season of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

From Hollywood luxury to country chic, eight children of celebs prepare for the trip of their life on a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Throughout the season, the cast finds themselves in fish out of water situations and hilarious misadventures as they work to restore and reopen the ranch to the public after a year of closure and loss due to the pandemic.

Alice in Wonderland – Royal Opera House

Available on MIDDLE from January 1st, Alice in Wonderland – Royal Opera House.

This January, The Royal Ballet, Covent Garden stages Christopher Wheeldon’s adventures in Wonderland based on Lewis Carroll’s children’s book. The magic is upon us!

Adele – Live At Glastonbury Festival

Available on That Concerts from January 1st, Adele – Live At Glastonbury Festival.

Pop star Adele took the Glastonbury festival by storm with a thrilling show full of generosity and warmth. The crowd in front of the Pyramid Stage stretched as far as the eye could see during the opening track, a perfect interpretation of Hello.

Lo vas a olvidar with Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA

Available on Stingray Karaoke from January 1st.

Discover here also the news coming out in January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.