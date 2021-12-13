Amazon’s move can ‘destroy’ DAZN: assault underway

The world of streaming football could take a new shake. Amazon would be interested in buying DAZN.

The news’ DAZN it was not welcomed by many users. Despite the partnership with TIM, the transmission of the A league in streaming it was affected by several line problems that infuriated users. As if that were not enough, even the news, later returned, of the end of the double season ticket, had brought the fans on a war footing.

Faced with a welcome below expectations, the top management of DAZN they did not exclude looking around to evaluate the entry of new private and public capital. As reported by MilanoFinanza, the issuer, in the person of Len Blavatnik, tycoon and owner, he is just looking around.

In recent months, the co-CEO of DAZN, James Rushton, he had announced that “under the right conditions, in the near future we could look at the public or private capital market. ” Now there seems to be a follow-up to those statements.

Amazon ready to buy DAZN? Bezos thinks about it

If on one hand DAZN And TIM are dealing with the difficulties of the streaming market, there are those who would not be afraid to invest huge capital. We are talking about Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

The famous American company, which has with the division Prime Video already the rights of some matches of the Champions League, would be, again according to MilanoFinanza, thinking of proceeding with the purchase in order to obtain the rights of the A league well before the 2024 deadline.