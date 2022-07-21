Amazon’s obsession with reinventing healthcare leads to its latest $3.9 billion purchase

Amazon continues to strengthen its position in the health business. the tech giant has bought the primary care company One Medical for 3,900 million dollars, debt included, as both have communicated. The offer of 18 dollars per title supposes a premium of 76% with respect to the last closing of the acquired one, at 10.2 dollars.

After learning of Amazon’s plans, 1Life Healthcare – parent company of One Medical – has skyrocketed before the opening of the market, in premarketwith a 67% rise, which brings the share price closer to the offer price. A strong buying movement that has been maintained at the beginning of the listing on Wall Street.

Amazon has explained the reason that has led it to close this operation in the field of health: reinvent health care. “It’s an experience that needs to be reframed,” says the company’s vice president of Health Services, Neil Lindsay. With the purchase of One Medical, the giant founded by Jeff Bezos intends to change the way patients receive consultation.

Specifically, the objective is to transform the current dynamics of primary care, which sometimes entails months of waiting lists, trips to the medical center, queues and a consequent visit to the pharmacy, explains Amazon, which now wants to simplify that process. “Our patients will recover time for themselves and for other chores”, Lindsay points out.

One Medical is a healthcare company focused on reduce costs for patients with a strong technological component. Amazon’s commitment to the company reveals its commitment to digitize the health industry.

The operation is pending approval by regulators. The CEO of One Medical will remain at the helm of the company, as both have detailed.

Amazon’s commitment to the health business

The technology company has been strengthening its position in the healthcare business for some time. In 2019, the e-commerce firm launched AmazonCare, a medical care service that, after more than three years of travel, has spread throughout much of the United States. Again, it is about paying attention to patients through their mobiles or electronic devices.

Amazon Care also has face-to-face visits for patients and has its own doctors and staff. In fact, the service is available in a large part of the United States and one of the goals for 2022 is to reach 20 more cities.

Apart from this business, Amazon has been in the pharmaceutical industry for a long time. In 2018, it acquired and incorporated into its platform PillPack, intended for purchases of pharmaceutical products online.