Amazon’s October 2021 tips

Prime Video Channels – October’s tips from Amazon. Like every month, Prime Video has chosen to accompany the news coming to its catalog with a list of advice regarding the titles to watch on the channels of the Amazon Prime Video Channels service, so as to propose to its users unlimited entertainment. Read on to discover all the recommended titles.

Available with an additional subscription from November 2020, for all users subscribed to Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video Channels is the service of Amazon which allows you to have access to an incredibly vast catalog, with many channels and content in addition, in addition to those available in the offer of Prime Video.

The titles recommended in October on Amazon Prime Video Channels

From the movie The Goldfinch with an exceptional cast that sees the participation, among others, of Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson and Finn Wolfhard, at the Serie A basketball league championship, the titles from absolutely not let it escape, available in the different channels of Amazon Prime Video Channels in the month of October, they are numerous.

To help you not lose the best, below we have reported for you the list of recommended titles shared by Amazon, all accompanied by the official synopsis, the release date and the relevant channel on which they are or will be available.

We remind you, however, that in order to access the additional subscriptions of Prime Video Channels it is necessary to be registered with Amazon Prime Video.

For all new subscribers, Amazon Prime Video is free for one month or 90 days with the Prime Student promotion.

Bangkok Dangerous – The Assassin’s Code

Available from October 23 on MGM, Bangkok Dangerous – The Killer Code with Nicolas Cage, Charlie Young, Dom Hetrakul, Nirattisai Kaljaruek, Panward Hemmanee and Shahkrit Yamnarm.

Joe is one of those professional hit men who hires someone on the street for a task and kills him once finished. His new assignment takes him to Bangkok and, as always, he finds a smart boy named Kong on the street who helps him. After Kong realizes who Joe really is, he asks him to be trained. In this adventure Joe also meets a deaf girl with whom he begins a relationship, but he will have problems keeping his two lives separate, moreover, whoever hired him breaks the rule of anonymity and tries to track him down.

H2O – Just add Water – S3

Available from 1st October on Pash the third season of H2O – Just add Water with Phoebe Tonkin, Cariba Heine, Indiana Evans and Luke Mitchell.

It’s almost the end of the holidays and Cleo and Rikki are about to face their senior year of high school without Emma, ​​who has gone overseas. Together with Lewis, they are sure they know everything there is to know about Mako Island. But when the water attacks the girls on a full moon, they realize that a new, potentially dangerous force is developing on the mysterious island.

The goldfinch

Available on Infinity Selection from 6 October, The Goldfinch, the film directed by John Crowley with Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wolfhard, Jeffrey Wright and Luke Wilson.

Theodore was 13 when his mother was killed by a bomb at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changed the course of his life, leading him on a moving odyssey of pain and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love.

The lawnmower

Available on Full Action from 1st October, The lawnmower with Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan, Jenny Wright, Mark Bringelson and Geoffrey Lewis.

With Pierce Brosnan, the first virtual reality film, from a story by Stephen King. With the administration of certain drugs and constant immersion in virtual reality, a scientist transforms a harmless gardener into an individual of superior intelligence, with telepathic and telekinetic powers. In a furious and growing delusion of omnipotence he will try to control the universe.

Ex: I don’t miss you at all – S3

Available on Crime + Investigation Play from 1st October, the third season of Ex: I don’t miss you at all.

Possession, jealousy, paranoia and blackmail: what happens when love degenerates into obsession and unleashes inevitable tragedies? Not just love, but sex, passion, jealousy, bizarre obsessions and crazy obsessions, in ten stories that, although different from each other, certainly all have one thing in common: none of these will make you regret your ex!

Naked Attraction Italy – S2

Available on Discovery + Entertainment from 1st October, the second season of Naked Attraction Italy, led by Nina Palmieri.

The revolutionary dating show returns with a second season. Conducted by Nina Palmieri, Naked Attraction deals in an innovative way with love and its variations, allowing singles to meet starting from physical attraction and to choose the partner among 6 completely naked people, whose bodies are gradually revealed, from feet to to the face. Getting naked, in every sense, right away, can really help to overcome so many obstacles and prejudices that often condition us? Could physical attraction at first sight be the secret ingredient to breaking taboos and finding true love?

Serie A Basketball League

Available from September 25 on Discovery + Entertainment and Sports the championship of Serie A Basketball League.

The Lega Basket Serie A championship returns and gets underway in October with a new season, after Virtus Segafredo Bologna’s triumph in the LBA Finals in June. A 30-day race up to the playoffs: all 8 games of each day are to be experienced on discovery +.

Alien Puzzles – S9

Available on History Play from 1st October, the ninth season of Alien puzzles with Robert Clotworthy, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos and David Childress.

Millions of people believe aliens have already been to Earth. Thanks to the use of satellite imagery, experts may be close to uncovering the truth.

LEGO® Masters Sweden

Available from 1st October on Blaze Play, LEGO® Masters Sweden.

The colorful challenges of LEGO® Masters are back! The most coveted trophy for brick fans this time around comes to Sweden! To spur the imagination and creativity of the best LEGO® builders, this season the competition promises to be even more difficult. The best builders in the nation will compete with colorful bricks for the $ 100,000 prize up for grabs and the LEGO® Masters title.

Bloodthirsty – Thirst for blood

Available from October 28 on Midnight Factory, Bloodthirsty – Thirst for blood with Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk and Katharine King So.

Gray, an independent singer, receives an invitation to work with renowned music producer Vaughn Daniels at his remote studio in the woods. Arriving at the mansion, Gray begins to have visions of her as a wolf, and as her emotionally demanding work with Vaughn deepens, the singer becomes hungry for meat and hunting.

The black god and the blond devil

Available from 1st October on Rare Video, The black god and the blond devil with Geraldo Del Rey, Yoná Magalhães and Othon Bastos.

After killing his master in a fit of rage, the farmhand Manuel runs away with his wife Rosa. Traveling through the miseries and contradictions of the deepest Brazil, Manuel and Rosa will join the band led by the holy man “Diavolo Biondo”. A free work full of mysticism, directed by the great Brazilian director Glauber Rocha.

Pine tree

Available on Mubi from October 3, Pine tree.

Directed by Walter Fasano, Luca Guadagnino’s longtime collaborator, PINO is a reflection on the avant-garde artist of Arte Povera, Pino Pascali, who tragically died in 1968.

Dora the Explorer – S5

Available on Noggin from October 15, the fifth season from Dora The Explorer.

This animated adventure series stars Dora, a seven-year-old Latin girl who asks preschoolers for their help in her adventures. Along the way they will meet friends, overcome obstacles and even learn some Spanish!

Monsterpedia

Available from 1st October on Hopster, Monsterpedia.

A frighteningly comical show for preschoolers that introduces the monsters of the world. Children can discover the story of Dracula, Bigfoot and others as they broaden their vocabulary and learn new words.

Vanderpump Rules – S9

Available from September 29 on hayu, the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules.

As one of Los Angeles’ most successful restaurateurs, Lisa Vanderpump spent the pandemic trying to keep her many businesses afloat. With his restaurants finally reopened, he continues to serve as a mentor and mother figure for many of his employees. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have now come up with the concept for their bar and have spent the past few months researching funding, working with a designer and creating the cocktail menu of their dreams. When Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s input collides with Sandoval’s beloved ideas, Schwartz must decide which of her life partners to support and which to leave out. With a new baby girl, Scheana Shay seems to have it all. But when her fiancé, Brock Davies, reveals a surprising truth about her past, Scheana’s friends begin to wonder if he really is her prince charming. Independence has always been natural for Ariana Madix, who channeled her energies into working on her professional projects during quarantine. A new working mom, Lala Kent is busy promoting her new book, working at her makeup company, and managing her home staff. With nearly two years of sobriety behind him, James Kennedy is doing better than ever: his music career is skyrocketing and he plans to propose to the love of his life, Raquel Leviss. In addition to working at SUR, Charli Burnett is studying to become a beautician. She even tests her modeling skills to help raise money for a friend’s failed plastic surgery. But questions about loyalty arise when one of his closest friends doesn’t take his side.

Chucho Valdés – Malta Jazz Festival

Available from 1st October on MIDDLE, Chucho Valdés – Malta Jazz Festival.

In October, we celebrate Chucho Valdés’ 80th birthday. Watch the Cuban piano legend with his Jazz Batá 2 band at the Malta Jazz Festival in 2019 for an electrifying group!

Andrea Bocelli – Live in Tuscany

Available on That Concerts, Andrea Bocelli – Live in Tuscany.

Vivere Live in Tuscany is a CD / DVD box set taken from a pop concert made by the Italian classic singer Andrea Bocelli.

Your Power

Available from 1st October on Stingray Karaoke, Your Power with Billie Eilish.

