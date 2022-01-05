Amazon’s own goal on Instagram, launches a game and ends up in the crosshairs

“The best comment under this post will become our bio”. The contest launched on Instagram by the French profile of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon’s on-demand television service, is destined to end up in the social media communication manuals in the chapter of mistakes to avoid. The post shared by the profile @primevideofr on December 29th in a few hours it became a sensational boomerang. “We promise we will pay our taxes in France” has jumped to the top of the most popular comment list, with thousands of likes and shares forcing the American online giant to run for cover.

Amazon a appelé sa commu à faire a concours de commentaires pour trouver sa nouvelle bio insta. Le 1er: “promis on paiera nos impôts en France”. Amazon supports the com et épingle 2 commentaires pétés pour qu’ils remontent en top comm. Depuis a tsunami de comm sur les impôts. pic.twitter.com/xIKODxnrFp – the real MC (@math_caill) January 3, 2022

The managers of the social profile hastily promoted the most welcome comments to the company, inserting their favorite in the Instagram biography: “Daddy’s Home”, or daddy’s home, as well as the title of a film starring Mark Wahlberg And Will Ferrell. A choice that has by no means convinced Instagram users who have continued to target the company for its profit management strategy and alleged tax avoidance.

The online newspaper France Inter he called the episode “an example of what the Streisand effect is” which occurs when “you try to hide a message by making it even more visible”. Even today, scrolling through the comments of the images shared on Instagram from the profile @primevideofr, there are hundreds of comments that invite the company founded by Jeff Bezos to pay taxes.

In November, the online distribution giant announced that it had paid more than € 600 million in taxes in France in 2020, against a turnover of € 7.3 billion. Almost half of the taxes paid by Amazon – reported France Inter – are direct taxes, added to contributions paid by employers and local taxes. The remaining 300 million are equivalent to VAT and social security contributions.

In 2020, Amazon also achieved a record turnover of 44 billion euros in Europe alone, or 12 billion more than the previous year. However, according to an investigation by the British newspaper The Guardian, the company has not paid a single euro in corporate taxes.