Ambassador of Ukraine in Germany sent Elon Musk “to hell…”; the tycoon replied with irony

In recent days, Elon Musk, through the social network Twitter, published a message where he made recommendations so that the war in Ukraine would come to an end soon.

The tycoon proposed a peace agreement that consisted of re-organizing referendums of annexation to Russia in the Ukrainian regions controlled by Moscow, under the supervision of the United Nations, the recognition of Russian sovereignty in the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and Ukraine becoming a neutral country.

However, this did not sit well with Ukrainian politicians, especially the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk. Through the same social network, he responded to the billionaire with a harsh message. “Fuck you…, is my diplomatic response” reads the post mentioning Musk.

Before this and after that the news network CNN confirmed that Musk ran out of capital to finance the Starlink program in Ukraine and he had to ask the Pentagon for money to receive more funds, Musk responded ironically to Melnyk taking advantage of the spread news. “We’re just following his recommendation,” he replied.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has subsidized satellite services that are critical for Ukraine’s military, but now they’re asking the Pentagon to pick up part of the tabhttps://t.co/AAgk6e4S98 —CNN (@CNN) October 13, 2022

When he messed with the China-Taiwan political issue, Musk also got scolded

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has not been the only politician who has criticized the owner of Tesla in recent days. Taiwan’s prime minister claimed that Elon Musk “doesn’t know much” about the island, after the billionaire suggested it should be part of China.

The richest man in the world provoked great anger in Taiwan for the interview he offered to the Financial Timesin which he spoke about the tense relationship that Taiwan has with China.

Taiwan lives under the threat of invasion by Beijing, which defends that the island is part of its territory. In the interview, published last Friday, October 7, Musk said that Taiwan should reach a “reasonably acceptable” agreement with Beijing to become a “special administrative zone” of China.

This is the model that China uses with Macao and Hong Kong. Chinese leaders have long suggested implementing the same model for Taiwan, although this idea is unacceptable to the vast majority of Taiwanese, according to polls. The island’s prime minister, Su Tseng-chang, reacted to Musk’s comments.

“Musk is a businessman,” he said during a session in Parliament. “He has a big car factory in Shanghai and wants to promote his electric vehicles […]. A businessman, one day says one thing and another day says another. “Musk just talks to himself, but in reality he doesn’t know much about Taiwan and he doesn’t understand relationships either.” between Taipei and Beijing, he added.

Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, also criticized the millionaire, saying Taiwan’s freedom and democracy are not for sale. The ambassador clarified in a Twitter message that “Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for sale.”

Musk’s comments on Taiwan, however, were applauded by several Chinese officials, including China’s ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang.