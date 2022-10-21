Ambassador responds to Petro: “We should not think about where to blame” – USA – International

After the statements made by the president Gustavo Petro on the United Statesin which he assured that his measures “they are ruining all the economies of the world”the Washington embassy in Colombia, through its ambassador in charge, Francis Palmieriresponded to the statements.

“We must not think about where we lay the blame. We must focus on how by working together we can improve and foster the development necessary for economic growth.“, Palmieri said during a press conference, according to statements collected by W Radio.

Palmieri’s statement comes shortly after Petro assured from Urabá that an economic crisis is looming.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. Photo: taken from the network video

“The United States is ruining all the economies of the world… Decisions are made to protect themselves sometimes without thinking about what is going to happen through their measures,” Petro said.

In addition, the Colombian president also assured that “the economies of Latin American nations are being emptied. Latin America is being looted. Our currencies are all falling, not just the Colombian peso.”

The Colombian president also said from the Urabá subregion that US policies, given the size of its economy, can destroy Latin American economies, but also help them.

“We believe that it is time to help South America, Latin America and the Caribbean.”

