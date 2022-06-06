Amber Heard ► Dolph Lundgren defends Mera’s actress and talks about her work in Aquaman: “She’s wonderful, I had a great experience” | Johnny Depp | Cinema and series

June began with the result of the trial Johnny Depp/Amber Heard. Although the court ruled in favor of the actor, the negative campaign against the actress has been present before, during and after the legal process. In fact, much has been said about her departure from “Aquaman”, due -among other reasons- to the lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa; However, one of the stars of the saga has truly recounted how her work with the artist was.

According to a TMZ report, it was Dolph Lundgren, the remembered Iván Drago from “Rocky IV”, who detailed his experiences on the set of the film with Heard. “AND she was great. I worked with her on the first “Aquaman” (movie) and now on the second. We shot last fall in London,” the actor began.

“She is wonderful, I had a great experience with her. She was very friendly, nice to the team, kind to everyone, down to earth. She was carrying her newborn baby with the nanny on set, which was so cute,” the ’80s icon added.

Dolph Lundgren plays King Nereus in the “Aquaman” saga. Photo: diffusion

With Lundgren’s words, it is confirmed that Heard was in the care of her baby even on the set of “The lost kingdom”. This issue has been particularly sensitive, as Mera’s interpreter in the DCEU declared in court that she had received death threats, both towards her and her little daughter.

“People want to kill me and they tell me every day. They want to put my baby in the microwave, they tell me that,” Amber testified at trial.

While Heard and Depp have been in the public eye for the past few months, she has become the target of multiple attacks from the public. In fact, a petition was started to remove her from the James Wan-directed sequel, which recently surpassed 4 million signatures.

With all this in mind, her participation in the aforementioned DC film could still be in danger, but everything indicates that Warner Bros. would not hire her again for a reason unrelated to her media case.