Amber Heard: 10 things you don’t know about the actress







Amber Heard was born in Austin, Texas in 1986 and began her career in 2004. Many know and love her for her extraordinary body and physique, some have followed her marriage with Johnny Depp, others followed his career. She is talented, beautiful and sexy, and at the same time she treats her success with a lot of nonchalance and tries to maintain her privacy.

Here are some curiosities about Amber Heard.







Amber Heard: her films and TV series

1. Films with Amber Heard. She was born in Texas, and her name is Amber Laura Heard. She caught the attention of many when she appeared in an Oscar nominated film, North Country – Josey’s Story (2005), in which she played the young version of Charlize Theron’s character in flashbacks. Since then, he has starred in the series Hidden Palms (2007) and has been a guest on TV series such as Californication (2007), The OC And Criminal Minds (2005). Among the films with Amber Heard, there are Friday Night Lights (2004), Alpha Dog (2006), Never Back Down (2008), The Joneses (2009), Drive Angry (2011), and Syrup (2013). In 2008, the actress drew attention to herself thanks to her role in Overwhelmed, a hilarious comedy with American comedy kings Seth Rogen and James Franco.

In 2009, he starred in blockbuster films welcome to Zombieland with Woody Harrelson, Bill Murray And Jesse Eisenberg. In addition, the same year, he starred in the thriller David’s secret with Sela Ward, Dylan Walsh and Penn Badgley. Then in 2011, he starred in The Rum Diary – Chronicles of A Passion with Johnny Depp (where they met, although the two didn’t start dating until 2012), and in The Ward – The ward by John Carpenter. More recently, Amber Heard’s main roles have been in The power of money (2013), Machete Kills (2013) and 3 Days to Kill (2014), but above all we saw her in the role of Mera in Justice League And Aquaman.

In 2020 she was among the protagonists in the role of Nadine Cross of the highly anticipated TV series The Stand, the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephen King. In 2021 he reprized the role of Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the original version of the 2017 film that was reworked and cut by Joss Whedon after the director left for his daughter’s sudden suicide. In 2022, Mera will resume the role of Mera in the announced Aquaman 2.

2. Amber Heard prepared for the role in Zombieland in just two days. The actress is famous for working hard. When she accepted the role of 406 in the film, Amber Heard accepted it knowing that she would only have two days to prepare. The role was that of Columbus’s neighbor (played by Jesse Eisenberg), who appears in some flashbacks explaining how Columbus learned of the zombie outbreak: when she comes knocking on her door, she tells of being attacked by a man. who was turning into zombies. She attacks him in turn, and for her it doesn’t end very well: Columbus breaks her ankle with a door, and ends her by hitting her in the head with a toilet cassette.

3. Amber Heard is a book lover. It seems that Amber Heard is a fan of cars and firearms, as well as of books. And it is famous for having the habit of always carrying second-hand books, including Jefferson’s Bible. Notoriously an atheist, he has repeatedly stated that knowledge is his religion. Additionally, she claimed that she doesn’t actually watch television and that, if she had the necessary talent, she would have liked to be a writer.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

4. Before Johnny Depp, Amber Heard had a serious relationship with a girl. Heard’s serious relationship with artist and photographer Tasya Van Ree lasted four and a half years. Now, the actress talks openly about her bisexuality and, in an interview with Elle, said she doesn’t regret the time she spent with her ex-girlfriend. “I don’t want it to appear to be hiding something,” she told the newspaper, “I’m not ashamed and I’ve never been ashamed.”

5. Divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It appears that the two began dating in 2012, and that in 2013 their relationship was public. In January 2014, fans celebrated their engagement. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last long, and Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in May 2016. The day after the divorce, she obtained a restraining order against him for domestic violence. Later, however, the allegations of violence were dropped. The actress’s thesis was denied by the LAPD, although the story is still controversial.

Amber Heard: naked on the big screen

6. The topless scenes and the career of Amber Heard. We have seen Amber Heard naked or half naked on screen, and she is very realistic about it, and how the film industry works. “First of all, you have to appear as a guest on the TV series, which I did a lot,” he said, “And I also did a lot of topless scenes. I paid a small price, which must be done to go further. But I always knew what I was doing in a movie. If my role was just that, I could make the decision, as an adult, to use it to my advantage or not. “

Amber Heard is Mera in Aquaman

7. She played the famous heroine. In the blockbuster film Aquaman, Heard played the character of Mera, daughter of King Nereus, who possesses hydrokinetic and telepathic powers that allow her to control the aquatic environment and communicate with other Atlanteans. A particularly important character, who helps the protagonist Arthur Curry to fulfill his destiny. The actress will then reprise this same role for the announced sequel, although a petition has been brought forward to prevent her from reinterpreting the character.

Amber Heard is on instagram

8. Ambers Heard on Instagram asks fans for help for a good cause. Amber Heard’s Instagram profile has a million followers, and just over a month ago, the actress used the social network to launch an appeal to raise funds for the medical treatment of a 12-year-old Syrian named Weam. “He’s suffering from a deadly disease, and he desperately needs our help.” Later, the actress said she was inspired by the little girl, her “beautiful, bright and optimistic soul”.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk

9. He was going to be in a relationship with the well-known billionaire. The divorce lawsuit between Heard and Johnny Depp is now a well-known story, starting from which numerous backstories and unexpected situations have been revealed. One of them is the relationship the actress allegedly had with Elon Musk, the famous South African billionaire, at a time when she was still married to Depp. To date, however, this is still only a speculation without official confirmation.

Amber Heard: age and height of the actress

10. Amber Heard was born in Austin, in Texas, April 22, 1986. The actress is 170 centimeters tall.

Sources. WhatCulture, SheKnows, IMDb, DailyMail