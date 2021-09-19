Amber Heard, 4 films to be reviewed before Aquaman 2

Amber Heard turns 35 on April 22, all lived intensely. The star of Aquaman she is a civil rights activist, especially of same-sex couples.

Of English, Scottish, Irish and German origins, she said of herself: “I’m Texan. My father is a good southern man, I grew up in a very religious family but I am an atheist, bisexual, even vegetarian“. Among his love stories, the one with the photographer Tasya van Ree, the liaison with Elon Musk and a marriage with Johnny Depp, which ended up in court amid a thousand accusations and petitions from fans on the web. «I do not identify with any label, it is important not to give any. After all, we are just and simply human, ”he replied. So much controversy would endanger the participation of Amber Heard to the sequel to Aquaman (expected release: December 2022), but the actress has Jason Momoa on her side, so she can be (almost) quiet. Meanwhile, here are four films to review.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

It is Zack Snyder’s version of the DC Comics movie released in 2017, now available on demand. An impressive director’s cut: four hours total, against two in the original. Allstar movie that reunited Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and friends, was left by Zack Snyder, at loggerheads with Warner Bros, and edited by Joss Whedon. To bring it back to the original Warner has invested another 70 million.

Aquaman

From the DC Comics universe, an adventure in the underwater world of the seven seas directed by James Wan: it tells the origins of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), half human and half Atlantean, to conquer his rightful place; that of the king. To help him, Mera – Amber Heard – and and Vulko, Willem Dafoe. In Italy, on its first day of programming, the film grossed € 1.6 million, making it also the best debut ever for a DC Comics film.

The Danish Girl

From the novel by David Ebershoff, freely inspired by the lives of Danish painters Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener. Lili, played by Eddie Redmayne, was the first person to be identified as a transsexual and to have undergone sexual reassignment surgery. Before joining the cast Amber Heard had already experienced gender bias: it happened after coming out for the relationship with Tasya van Ree. “I don’t want to have to deny my sexuality, but I don’t want to be defined by it,” she said.

The Rum Diary – Chronicles of a passion

Based on a youthful novel by Hunter Stockton Thompson, of which Johnny Depp was a great friend, set in the 1960s in Puerto Rico, a sort of England with exotic fruits. It is the set that introduced Depp and Amber Heard, which gives body and face to the deductive and dangerous Chenault. 23 less than Depp and 17 less than his ex-wife, Vanessa Paradis, Heard is still in the process of divorcing Depp today, with heavy mutual accusations of violence during the marriage.

