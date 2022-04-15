Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her with a bottle at the start of her explosive trial

Johnny Depp is seen outside the Fairfax County courthouse (Reuters)

The lawyers of Amber Heard affirmed this Tuesday that the actress lived a hell during her marriage to Johnny Deppturned according to them into a “monster” by drugs and alcohol, with attacks of “rage” that ended in verbal, physical and sexual assaults.

The former couple accuse each other of defamation in a trial in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia, United States, for a column published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which Heard described herself as a “victim of domestic violence” harassed by society after denouncing Depp two years earlier.

heard “She loved the side of Johnny that we see in the movies, charismatic, charming, generous, he’s the man she fell in love with.”her attorney Elaine Bredehoft told jurors. “But unfortunately the monster appeared and this monster appeared when he drank or took drugs”, he added, mentioning alcohol cocktails, drugs, cocaine, ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Depp had in him”enormous anger” that transformed him into a “demon” and “it was during these episodes of rage that he attacked verbally, psychologically, physically, and sexuallyto Heard, Bredehoft explained. He recounted several scenes of violence, especially in March 2015 in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth episode of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.”.

The actress never separated from her makeup kit to hide the bruises on her face, said the lawyer, who plans to show the jury “stunning photos” from Heard with “bruises, split lips, hair pulled out”.

Bredehoft recounted many of the attacks recounted by her client, including some that until now had not been made public, such as when on one occasion she allegedly Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottlesomething that a spokesman for the actor later denied in a statement.

In her opinion piece, the 35-year-old actress does not name Depp, 58, whom she separated from in 2017 after two years of marriage.

Following the column’s publication in the newspaper, Depp, who denies hitting her, filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, claiming 50 million dollars in damages. The actress, in turn, filed a defamation lawsuit in which she asks 100 million dollars.

Depp admits to having used drugs and alcohol, but insists that he never hit a woman. He is endorsed by his former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder.

A year ago the actor lost his trial against the newspaper The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.” A British court held that “The vast majority of the alleged attacks with Amber Heard had been proven.”

The first session of the trial, which is expected to last six weeks and is televised, began on Tuesday with the presence of Depp Y heard.

The actress’s lawyers have argued that the accusations referred to in the article are completely true and that she also has the right to express her points of view, relying on the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and in which protects the freedom of expression.

“For years, all Mr. Depp has wanted is to humiliate Amber, persecute her, ruin her career.”Rottenborn argued, calling Depp “an ex-husband obsessed with revenge”.

Meanwhile, Depp’s defense alleges the false allegations of domestic violence that Heard had an effect “devastating” in the movie star career.

“This case demonstrates how devastating words can be when they are false and spoken in public.”said the actor’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, at the opening of the process. “Amber Heard forever changed Depp’s life and reputation and you will hear him recount the terrible impact this had on his life.”, he said, addressing the jury.

Depp’s sister took the stand and described her troubled childhood at the hands of his abusive mother.

Christi Dembrowski61, was called by Depp’s team to testify on Tuesday, telling jurors about growing up in Lexington, Kentucky, with parents Betty Sue Palmer and John Christopher Depp.

“My father was a kind, patient, loving and gentle man. Our mother was the complete opposite, very nervous, very nervous, anxious, angry,” she said, adding that her parents were “Two completely different personalities.”

Depp would sometimes look at the ground while his sister spoke. He seemed to be deeply moved when his older sister told about his childhood.

“We ran and hid,” he recalled when he saw his mother beating his father. “He hit us. He would throw things”. When asked if Depp ever hit back at his mother when she assaulted him, Dembrowski said no.

“As I got older, both Johnny and I decided that once we left, once we had our own house, we were never going to repeat, ever, anything similar in any way to our childhood. we were going to do it differentDembrowski said.

Betty “softened up” as she got older, Dembrowski said. She died at the age of 81 in May 2016, just days before Heard filed for divorce from Depp.

Depp and Heard, who met on the making of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary,” split in May 2016, when she filed for a divorce. restriction order for domestic violence against him, accusing the actor of abusing her. Depp denied the allegations and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

