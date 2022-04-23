Amber Heard accused of lying about a makeup brand in the trial against Johnny Depp

The media trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he has sued for defamation, continues and continues to delve into the stormy relationship between the actors. This week, Depp has taken the stand to testify, giving details about his career, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga and his drug addiction. The macabre messages that Depp and fellow actor Paul Bettany exchanged about Heard and the story of Depp’s amputated finger have also come to light again.

Now, a makeup brand has wanted to get into the legal dispute by positioning itself against Heard, of which he suggests to have lied in his defense. To put us in context, during the case presentation at the beginning of the trial, Heard’s attorney showed a Milani Cosmetics brand concealer kit ensuring that the actress always carried this product in her bag throughout her relationship with Depp.

“This was what she used. She became very adept at it”said the lawyer in the opening statements of the legal contest, “You’re going to hear Amber’s testimony on how she had to mix different colors for the different daily bruises as they changed colors and how she tweaked them to cover them up”.

Milani Cosmetics has gone to TikTok to share a video with the intention of denying this information, ensuring that the dates do not coincide. Depp and Heard started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. Their divorce took place in 2016. According to the cosmetic company, the product that Heard’s lawyer mentions in the trial was launched in 2017, one year later. In the video you can see clips of the trial, which can be followed on television, and a person with the make-up kit in question, as well as a catalog and a computer where the date of commercialization appears, all with the children’s song ‘International Super Spy’ (‘International Superspy’) in the background.

@milanicosmetics You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!? #milanicosmetics ? International Super Spy – dylan

“You asked us… let the record show that our corrector kit was launched in 2017”

Before the publication on TikTok, the company has been accused of opportunism and to use judgment to advertise your brand and products on the Internet.

another date dance

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife defends that the publication of a 2018 Washington Post article, in which Heard detailed a lifetime of abuse without naming the actor, severely damaged his career. However, during the second day of Depp’s statement, it was questioned whether the actor specifically lost his job in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga as a result of said text, alleging that an article in the Daily Mail from October 2018 already gave Johnny Depp “out” of the saga of adventures.

Depp explained that Disney “he was trying to cut the relationship to make sure” that nothing that could come out of a divorce that wasn’t exactly going smoothly could blow up in their faces. “The #MeToo movement was in full swing at the time”he added, assuring that his career “I was finished a second after the accusations against me were made. […] No matter the outcome of this trial, it will haunt me for the rest of my days.. I have sued her for defamation and for the falsehoods that she has used to end my life “.