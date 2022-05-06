Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual abuse with a bottle

AFP

Accusations everywhere judgment what do they hold Amber Heard and Johnny Deppthe most scandalous ex-husbands in Hollywood, after this Thursday she testified that he “sexually assaulted” her and threatened to “cut his face with a broken bottle” during a heated argument, just a month after their marriage in 2015, when the actor was filming the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

the actress of Aquamanaged 36, reported multiple cases of alleged physical and sexual abuse during his second day as a witness in the defamation case filed against him by Depp, who in public opinion has remained the “good guy” in this scandal that has cost him large amounts of money and much of his prestige as an actor in Hollywood .

Heard delivered his version about an incident would have happened in March 2015 in Australia, contrasting with Depp’s claims that it was his “furious” ex-wife who cut off the tip of one of his fingers with a bottle of vodka.

The actress said she confronted her ex-husband about his drinking and he challenged her by trying to take a bottle from him: “I took the bottle and threw it on the floor (…) That really pissed him off,” she added, saying that Depp threw “bottles and cans” at him.

“At some point he put a broken bottle in my face, in my neck area, in my jaw line and he told me he would cut my face“, she recalled with a broken voice, later accusing that Depp ripped off her robe and sexually assaulted her with a bottle.

“Johnny had the bottle inside me and he put it in me over and over again”she said, as the actor who plays Jack Sparrow allegedly repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Heard claimed he managed to escape and the next morning discovered that Depp had used blood from his finger, food and paint to write “incoherent” messages on all surfaces in the house.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand as she said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married https://t.co/kuvaxLzZbT pic.twitter.com/UpSEXUENGd — Reuters (@Reuters) May 6, 2022

