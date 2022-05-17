Amber Heard admits an assault on Johnny Depp after an audio broadcast during the trial

Tafter the resumption of the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardthe session was dominated by the actress’s statement and by the broadcast of a controversial audio.

This recording reproduces a violent discussion between the ex-partner in which it can be heard how Heard admits to having hit Depp during a heated confrontation.

“I was slapping you. I wasn’t punching you. Baby you didn’t get punched“Heard can be heard at one point in the conversation between the two.

“Don’t tell me what it feels like when you get hitDepp replies about the incident, claiming he was punched with a closed hand at one point during the chat.

Heard alleged that, during the course of the dispute, he locked himself in a room at the residence. The blows received by Depp supposedly occurred when preventing the entrance of his ex-husband.

“I hit his arms and his body while he was trying to stop me from closing the door.Heard commented when questioned at the Fairfax trial in Virginia.

In addition, he claimed that some of the punches Depp took were self-defense: “When I talk about slapping him, I mean the disparity, the disparity between me and Johnny in our fights, the disparity of how he would proactively hit me and I would have to fight him.” do it reactively.