Amber Heard admitted in court that she has not donated the full $7 million of her divorce settlement

Amber Heard He returned to the witness stand. It was his third day of statements in the trial for defamation that he promoted against his ex, the actor Johnny Deppand for which he claims compensation of 50 million dollars for the economic losses that an article published by Heard in the “Washington Post” in 2018 has represented.

Heard, for his part, countersued him for 100 million for violence. During his statement, The “Aquaman” actress was questioned by Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s lawyers, who asked her about the charity donations she had promised to make with all of the $7 million she received from her divorce settlement. with the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

Heard, 36, said in a heated exchange with the attorney: “Unfortunately I have not been able to fulfill those obligations because they have sued me”despite the fact that under oath he had implied that he had.

Vasquez stressed that Heard had the money for months before Depp sued her, but that she has not donated all of it to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as she had publicly pledged.

amber changes date

It had already been said at trial that only $1.3 million of the promised $3.5 million had been donated to the ACLU. Heard repeatedly insisted that he still intends to fulfill the obligation.

Heard also confirmed that Elon Musk, her ex-boyfriend, had donated $500,000 to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in her name. Nevertheless, the lawyer gave her interpretation of why she had not donated all the money: because she wanted to keep as much as possible for herself.

“You are very wrong,” the actress replied.who also said that Johnny Depp, with whom she was married between 2015 and 2016, hit her for the first time earlier than she had previously testified: it was not in 2013, but in 2012. She alleged a confusion from what she would have liked to believe. that they didn’t hit her “so early in the relationship and still stuck around”.