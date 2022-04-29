Amber Heard already has a replacement in “Aquaman 2” | News from Mexico

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Herd He continues to talk about both what happened in court and outside of it.

Johnny the actor Depp was fired from two major franchises of the cinema one of them Pirates of the Caribbean and the other belonging to the world of Harry Potter of Fantastic Beasts; the fans asked the actress in the same way amber was fired of their productions after it became known that violence was exercised by both parties.

I start a campaign to collect signatures and ensure that the actress who plays “Mera” in the DC universe does not appear on the tape anymore, and it seems that it paid off; in last week started the rumor that Amber was already fired.

The selected actress

The news had been around for some time, since the journalist Grace Randolph commented that Warner would but now, Forbes published an article that reveals that he even has a replacement.

The actress Emilia Clarke will take on the role of Heard in Aquaman 2. Clarke has already shared the screen with Jason Momoa who plays the king of the ocean.

Warner without comment

Her breakout role in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to top-notch status, catapulting her into leading roles as a young Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis’, who will go on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and will also replace Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’,” Forbes wrote.

This information cannot be corroborated, since Warner has not yet released an official statement and the film officially concluded in January 2022.