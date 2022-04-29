USA.- The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to give what to talk about; The couple is still in a legal battle that has been televised and replicated by the media, which has led them to lose contracts with important projects.

While Depp was fired from two major franchises; Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, it has been revealed that Heard is also having problemsbecause she has been fired from her productions.

Internet users started a campaign for Amber Heard DC Universe came outwhere he gives life to Mera, from Aquaman, and everything seems to indicate that the actress has already been fired.

As reported by Forbes, Amber has already been left out of Aquaman and they would even have their replacement. It’s about the actress Emilia Clarkewho would be taking her role as Mera in the sequel to the man from the water, however, Warner has not yet spoken.

“Her terrific role in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to A-list status, and catapulted her into leading roles as a young Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis’, who will go on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and will also replace Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Aquaman 2′”, detailed Forbes about it.

Amber Heard already has a replacement for “Aquaman 2”

Until now Warner has not commented on the matter., but is expected to release an official statement to confirm it. It should be noted that the tape officially concluded in January 2022 and is expected to be released on March 17, 2023.

