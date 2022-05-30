Amber Heard already has immediate plans in the desert after the verdict

ANDthe trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reaches its final stretch. In a few days, and even hours, the verdict of one of the most media litigations in recent times will be known. But, before that, the actress already knows that she will not continue in Los Angeles and will move to a residence in the California desert.

The locality of Fairfax, Virginia welcomed a process rarely seen in the industry of Hollywood throughout these weeks. Now, it remains to be seen what the jury’s sentence will be.

Meanwhile, the ex-partner is already making separate plans, seeking to alleviate the tension accumulated during all the sessions carried out over a month and a half.

Johnny Depp was already seen in a concert in the United Kingdom together with jeff beck, which was a surprise for those attending the event. He even dared to act as a musician.

Instead, the interpreter’s ex-wife has other plans. And these will happen to leave The Angels in the near future to move to the California desert, where she would feel more identified with the community.

The chosen place will be the town of Joshua Treerelates Infobae. Heard owns a house for worth a million dollars and hopes to spend some time there after all that has happened.

The actress would have made this decision motivated by the hatred received in recent months, including threats against her and also about her daughter Oonagh. This is how I expressed it on the last day of the trial.

What does Joshua Tree mean to you? Beautiful, wild, surprising, challenging, and inspiring-we all find our own meaning in our public lands! : NPS / Emily Hassell pic.twitter.com/nqNVulBsvW ? Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) April 2, 2022

Despite its high economic value, the interpreter’s residence has three rooms. It is located in Joshua Tree, a so-called ‘hippie chic’ area. Heard identifies with the lifestyle in the town