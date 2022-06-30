Amber Heard: Amber Heard is considered the most beautiful woman in the world according to science | Present

For many, beauty is be subjectivehowever, science has shown otherwise, may be quantifiable and measurableas long as the method of one of the most recognized surgeons in the world is used, Julian de Silva, who used the computerized face mapping technique

DeSilva it’s a Plastic Surgeon that lives in London and who took on the task of conducting a study on the celebrity traitsto define who could approach the perfect face and the answer surprised many: Amber Heard.

The London Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, beside DeSilva have created software that analyzes people’s faces to enhance facial features.

“We have come up with a new computerized mapping technique that can calculate how to make subtle improvements to facial shapes. With this innovative technology we have solved some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful.”said Julian De Silva