Amber Heard: Amber Heard is considered the most beautiful woman in the world according to science | Present
For many, beauty is be subjectivehowever, science has shown otherwise, may be quantifiable and measurableas long as the method of one of the most recognized surgeons in the world is used, Julian de Silva, who used the computerized face mapping technique
DeSilva it’s a Plastic Surgeon that lives in London and who took on the task of conducting a study on the celebrity traitsto define who could approach the perfect face and the answer surprised many: Amber Heard.
The London Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, beside DeSilva have created software that analyzes people’s faces to enhance facial features.
“We have come up with a new computerized mapping technique that can calculate how to make subtle improvements to facial shapes. With this innovative technology we have solved some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful.”said Julian De Silva
The face mapping software in Amber Heard, the golden ratio, a Greek base number of Phi(1.618) depicting aesthetically pleasing proportions and was long thought to represent the “secret formula of the most beautiful faces in the world”and discovered that the actress she was the 91.85 percent of the greek phi ratio.
“The results were surprising and showed that several famous actresses and models have facial features that are close to the Greek principles of physical perfection”Dr Julian said
But of course, in addition to Amber’s face, Da Silva examined many other famous faces that, perhaps they did not obtain results as precise as those of Heard, but that specific parts of their faces are as perfect as the very Greeks believed. In second place was placed kim kardashian (91.39 percent), Kate Moss (91.06 percent), Emily Ratajkowski (90.8 percent) and Kendall Jenner (90.18 percent).