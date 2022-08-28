Amber Heard and all the conquests of Cara Delevingne in Hollywood – Metro World News

After the images of a kiss between Amber Heard and Cara Develevingne were leaked, many fans have applauded the list of conquests of the model, who has had romances with several of the most attractive stars in Hollywood.

Here’s a look at which celebrities, both male and female, Cara has been linked to.

Amber Heard

In the photos that were published we see how Amber and the model go up the elevator of the apartment that the actress shared with Johnny Depp, both in a very affectionate attitude.

Despite the fact that the trial between the ex-spouses is over, many fans continue to agree with the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

New images of Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne were revealed in the elevator of the building where she lived with Johnny Depp kissing 👀 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ngEDjCMdzy — Explosion Fandoms #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@ExplosionFandm1) June 21, 2022

Jake Bugg

In 2013, it was confirmed that Cara was in a relationship with the British musician, although they did not last long, because both had work commitments that prevented them from continuing the romance.

Michelle Rodriguez

The following year, Delevingne had a courtship with actress Michelle Rodriguez. “It goes very well. She is so cool. When we started dating, I thought it was amazing, and we had a great time together. However, she is tough. You don’t want to get into a fight with her,” the Latina said at the time.

The relationship lasted only a few months and then each went their own way.

Jack O’Connell

At the end of 2014, the model and the actor coincided during the recordings of the movie “Tulip Fever”and although their relationship was not made official, they were captured on several very affectionate occasions.

st vincent

It is considered by many as one of the most serious relationships that the model has had.

The celebrities dated for approximately 18 months, from 2015 to 2016.

Ashley Benson

Cara and the actress were together during the quarantine, although the first time they were seen was, in 2018, during the filming of the tape “Her Smell”.

Jaden Smith

At the beginning of 2021, the model was seen with the son of Will Smith, being one of the last known relationships of hers.