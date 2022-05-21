Amber Heard and Camille Vasquez’s question about “Aquaman” that went viral | Johnny Depp, TikTok, Mera | Cinema and series

the trial Johnny Depp-Amber Heard It is still going on, but it has already entered its final stage. The meeting of both artists in court, which resumed a defamation case, has left various revelations and has brought to light uncomfortable moments from the past.

Although it is a “confrontation” that has reopened scars, it has also left some less dramatic situations, especially with the recent interventions of Camille Vasquez, part of Johnny Depp’s legal staff.

Vásquez has captured the attention of the press and viewers in recent days, especially due to his way of posing questions. In that sense, when he questioned heard about his cast in the saga “Aquaman”, the reaction of the lawyer and the actress went viral on TikTok.

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard reveals that they did not want her in “Aquaman 2″: “I fought a lot to stay”

Vasquez consulted the following: “Mr. Depp got you that role in ‘Aquaman,’ didn’t he?”; At her turn, Mera’s interpreter in the DCEU was first somewhat bewildered and “offended”. “Excuse me?” the 36-year-old actress replied, prompting the lawyer to repeat the question.

“No, Mrs. Vasquez. I got that role through an audition. Is that how it works”, Heard expressed, whose response was followed by a gesture of disbelief on the part of the graduate, while she made some notes in her agenda that TikTok users have called the death note (book that titles the anime of the same name).

Vasquez then quoted Depp: “Your jealousy is so tragic.” From that line, the interrogation was led to another topic. However, this exchange was enough for the lawyer to be the protagonist of viral clips on the aforementioned social network, which have millions of views.

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, has caught the attention of fans and the press in recent days. Photo: TikTok capture

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp could return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”, according to producer: “The future is to be decided”

This has not been the only opportunity “Aquaman” jumped into the conversation at the trial. A few days ago, Heard confirmed that her screen time for the film’s sequel, “The lost kingdom”, was cut. Also, she made it known that she is not sure if her character will make it to the final cut.

For now, fans expect that Warner Bros. will rule on the continuity of Amber as Mera, or if there will be a replacement for the actress.

Camille Vasquez is part of the legal group that defends Johnny Depp in the trial against Amber Heard. Photo: YouTube capture.

Amber Heard stays in “Aquaman 2″: actress reveals that her scenes have been reduced

“Aquaman 2” would present the son of Arthur Curry and Mera, for which the participation of Amber Heard would be relegated to a subplot. Photo: Composite/Broadcast/Warner Bros.

During her appearance in court, Amber Heard has revealed that she was not fired from “Aquaman 2″, but her screen time has been cut. “I fought a lot to stay in the movie, they didn’t want me,” said the interpreter (via Deadline) about her role in the sequel directed by James Wan.

After some conversations, she mentions that they let her stay, although for the final cut she details that there is “a very reduced version of that role… they took a lot”.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp revived Jack Sparrow to respond to a fan’s compliment when leaving the court

Amber Heard’s testimony was not a copy of the film

According to information from EFE, Amber did not copy any fragment of said film and this is demonstrated by the (public access) recordings of the trial.in which it is seen that at no time does he mention the phrases attributed to him.

In addition, the image that went viral shows that the lines are from Hard’s opening statement, which is false, since it was given by his lawyer.

Twitter user confirms that Amber Heard would have used the dialogue of “The talented Mr. Ripley” in his testimony. Photo: Twitter capture

Amber Heard Confirms Warner Bros. Released Her Contract

During her recent interventions in the trial, the actress mentioned that she was allowed to shoot scenes for “The lost kingdom”, although these were for a cut version of her character Mera.

“I was released from my contract. And, I fought to stay in it (the movie), and they kept me in it; I just don’t know how far I’m actually from the final cut,” she said.

The actress returns as Mera for the new Aquaman movie. Photo: Warner Bros.

Fans Propose Johnny Depp’s Daughter As Amber Heard’s Replacement In “Aquaman 2”

The followers of Johnny Depp opened the debate on Twitter after proposing to Warner Bros. Pictures to consider Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, in the role of Mera for future DCEU projects.

Fans ask for Johnny Depp’s daughter to replace Mera for “Aquaman 2”. Photo: Twitter capture

Would Emilia Clark replace Amber Heard as Mera?

Forbes magazine revealed that Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke, one of the actresses that fans have been asking to be a part of the film. “Her great role as her in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to fame as she played Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis,’ Qi’ra in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’ Her supporters started a signature drive in 2020 through change.org to make it happen.