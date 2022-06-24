Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne: What was your relationship like before the video? | Films

Irais M.

The actress was close to the model during her marriage to Johnny Depp

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp put Cara Delevingne on the map as a possible lover of the actress. Now, a new video and images of Heard and the model have revealed that this could be true.

The video captured from the elevator of the Eastern Columbia building, owned by Johnny Depp and where Amber Heard lived during her relationship with him, shows the actress from Aquaman kissing a woman who is apparently Cara Delevigne. This apparently happened between 2015 and 2016, but the date is unclear.

What is true is that Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne were in a relationship -at least of friendship- since time before.

The relationship between Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard

Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne have been friends for a long time. although it is not known exactly how their relationship began. They were seen together with colleagues like Maggie Gyllenhaal and Liv Tyler at Stella McCartney’s spring-summer 15 collection presentation during the summer of 2014 in New York.

The The first time they were romantically linked was in 2016, in the midst of the breakup of the actress and Johnny Depp. In accordance with The SunThe two became close while Heard was working in London, later leaving a Rihanna party together.

Although the romance was never confirmed, during the legal confrontations of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the subject of an alleged infidelity arose.

However, the founder of SpaceX maintains that started dating Heard when she had already divorced the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and that, although he had a good relationship with the British model, there had never been anything intimate between them.

Amber Heard allegedly met Elon Musk at the 2016 MET Gala. Was the relationship with him and Cara Delevigne separate? It should be noted that that same year, the model got a tattoo – on her hand, with the figure of a snake – designed by the actress and materialized by the artist Dr. Woo. However, this does not mean much if we take into account that many of Cara Delevigne’s tattoos are inspired by designs from her friends.

Years later, in September 2018, the two were together at a party to promote the launch of Her SmellAlex Ross Perry film. Both Cara and Amber participated in the film and even participated in the theme “Breathe”, along with Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson and Dylan Gelula, for the soundtrack.

It has long been clear that Heard and Delevingne They are not strangers, but the newly emerged video is the first more or less clear evidence that there was something more than a friendship between them.